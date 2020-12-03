I had to double check my calendar on Tuesday. As the snow fell on the first day of December, I prepared for this weekly column and noticed that we still had six teams from our coverage area still playing football.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 halted another program in its tracks after Rowan County had to shut its season down due to contact tracing. Still, the Vikings have much to celebrate after a hard-fought district championship victory last Friday.
It produced Rowan County’s first appearance in the state quarterfinals since 1982.
Records are falling fast in Olive Hill. West Carter’s stellar season continues tonight hosting its first third-round postseason contest — known as the region title game before RPI ratings came along — in school history.
Fleming County has never played a game in December as it travels to Putnam Stadium. The Tomcats and the Panthers will meet for the first time ever. Ashland hopes to secure its spot in the state semifinals, a place it hasn’t been in 30 years.
Johnson Central looks to keep the juggernaut moving forward. The Golden Eagles have lost just once in their last 38 games as Corbin comes to town. Just down the road, Paintsville wants to avoid a Hazard on its way to another state semifinal game.
It calls for a “Celebration.” Kool and the Gang will assist with the selections this week.
It’s time to pick. The Gang’s all here.
Playoffs Round 3 Picks
Ashland 36, Fleming County 12. The Panthers will “Cherish” their time playing in the third round but will experience speed and athleticism they haven’t seen this year. The Tomcats offense struggled in their district title tilt with Russell and look to start fast against Fleming County in the two teams’ first meeting ever.
Johnson Central 37, Corbin 17. If you are looking for “Fresh” analysis here, you won’t find it. The Golden Eagles machine keeps producing wins. The current tally is 24 straight victories. The visiting Redhounds present a stiffer challenge tonight. Corbin enters the game winner of eight straight and has given up just 10 points a game. Johnson Central will eclipse that total and will meet its 38 points a contest. The Golden Eagles are just “Too Hot” right now.
Paintsville 28, Hazard 13. The Bulldogs now have everybody’s attention after leaving Pikeville with a 21-12 win over the defending Class A state champion in the second round. Hazard collected two interceptions against Panthers quarterback Isaac McNamee. New Tigers QB Karsten Poe has seemed up for the challenge in his first two playoff games — his first two games ever under center — after claiming a road victory over Raceland with an overtime touchdown. The score was 54-0 in their first encounter this season. Expect a tighter contest this time around, but Paintsville claims “Victory” once again.
West Carter 35, Walton-Verona 16. The Comets are soaring at the moment. West Carter has yet to pack its bags in the postseason. If the Comets keep winning, they won’t have to until a possible trip to Kroger Field. West Carter still has business to attend to before a venture to Lexington can happen. The Bearcats program brings plenty of postseason experience to Olive Hill. Walton-Verona was a state semifinalist in 2018. The Comets are enjoying the ride so far and say “Let’s Go Dancin’” into the state semifinals.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Fleming County at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM, WFLE 95.1 FM
Corbin at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Hazard at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Walton-Verona at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
