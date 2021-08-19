Two area teams enjoyed the sweet taste of championship success last season. It’s time to once again savor the start of another football season. Each school across the state gets to wipe the slate clean and begin the chase again.
Ashland and Paintsville didn’t shy away from stiff competition as each begins its bid for a repeat.
The Tomcats welcome back Raceland into Putnam Stadium. The two teams are very familiar with each other. The series started in 1948 and will record its 31st meeting tonight.
The Tigers have shifted their itinerary around and will now travel to Pikeville for a matchup between the last two Class A champions.
The regular slate has returned — for now — but COVID-19 keeps trying to creep back in our lives. Preseasons have been postponed, schedules have been altered and games have already been canceled.
We hope that The Daily Independent can put a cherry on top of your football sundae with the release of the 49th annual football preview that is included in today’s edition. It’s sprinkled with a plethora of pigskin — everything you need for your Friday night lights.
After they rocked the Paramount Arts Center on July 31, it seems appropriate that Black Stone Cherry should join this week’s picks.
Week 1 Picks
Ashland 31, Raceland 17. The stars will be out in Putnam Stadium tonight. It will feel like “Hollywood in Kentucky.” The Tomcats celebrate their third state championship (recognized by the KHSAA) and will shine a little brighter than their opponents.
Russell 34, Boone County 12. The Red Devils open the season with a trip to Florence where they will meet the Rebels for the first time. Boone County brings several players back from a two-win team, but that shouldn’t prevent Russell from “Rollin’ On.”
Boyd County 26, South Point 10. “Give Me One Reason” to pick against the Lions here. Boyd County’s opponent gave up an average of 35 points a game last season while going 1-8. I see no Point in discussing it further.
Bath County 28, Fairview 13. Players in Westwood “Keep On Keepin’ On” as they adapt with a small roster. The Eagles have scoring options, but the visiting Wildcats prevail with the numbers game.
Fleming County 23, McCreary Central 17. The Panthers will not have to be on the “Lonely Train” tonight after their originally scheduled game was canceled. The Raiders agreed to come to Flemingsburg, even after playing just one home game last year. A gracious gesture on their part, but Fleming County stays on track for an early-season win.
Johnson Central 32, Henry Clay 20. The Golden Eagles gave up just nine points a contest last season and look to start the new year with the same defensive effort. Henry Clay will get hit in the mouth tonight and it can “Blame It On The Boom Boom.”
Wheelersburg 27, Ironton 17. The two rivals meet “Again” in historic Tanks Memorial Stadium and the matchup rarely disappoints. After a year apart, the Pirates and the Fighting Tigers are excited to meet each other on the field. Ironton might not feel the same way after the final buzzer sounds.
Lawrence County 28, Harrison County 16. The Dawgs hope to “Stay” the course this season after only playing five games a season ago. Ray Graham brings his Thorobreds to Louisa, but Lawrence County will unleash a solid performance in front of the home crowd.
Pikeville 34, Paintsville 23. “Maybe Someday” we will see these teams again in a state final. It’s a long time until then as these Class A rivals clash in a rescheduled game. The Tigers have plenty of weapons to keep this game close, but facing the Panthers on their turf the first time out with a new system and new personnel will be a tall task.
East Carter 26, Montgomery County 12. It’s been quite a “Ride” for the Carter County teams in the preseason. The Raiders have an extra day to prepare for their trip to Mount Sterling and it will pay off with a win.
Rowan County 27, West Carter 24. We will have to wait another “Sunrise” to watch the Vikings and Comets meet. Rowan County rusher Cole Wallace has returned and plans to chew up plenty of real estate. West Carter’s Cole Crampton gets his chance to shine.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio
coverage:
Raceland at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Russell at Boone County: koolhits1057.com
South Point at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Bath County at Fairview: koolhits1057.com, WKCA 97.7 FM
McCreary Central at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Johnson Central at Henry Clay: WSIP 98.9 FM
Wheelersburg at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Harrison County at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM
Seneca at Morgan County: WLKS 102.9 FM
Paintsville at Pikeville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Saturday:
East Carter at Montgomery County: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at West Carter: WQXX 106.1 FM, WUGO 99.7 FM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.