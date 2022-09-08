In the blink of an eye, Week 4 has arrived.
It seems like only yesterday that sports editor Zack Klemme was putting the finishing touches on our 50th annual football preview. Incidentally, we still have several copies available for purchase to guide you through the remainder of the season. Stop by our office to pick one up.
It also appears to be one of our lightest nights on the docket as teams start to experience bye weeks. My bye week also fell on this week.
You might expect a few vacation songs or a band like the Beach Boys to accompany this week’s selections. But the ideal vacation for me doesn’t involve a full gas tank, packing a bag or making hotel reservations. Sand is only good for getting in places that end in discomfort.
My neighbors have probably heard me snoring already. The recliner is my getaway. I know, I’m a one-man thrill ride.
As the years pass by, a nap has become nirvana, which gave me the idea for the theme of this week’s column.
The most anticipated game this week won’t be played tonight. It will emanate from Tanks Memorial Stadium on Saturday when Ironton entertains Johnson Central.
Dave Grohl, former drummer for the band Nirvana and currently the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, is a native of Warren, Ohio. I enjoy the Foo Fighters, so the group will assist the picks this week.
Week 4 PicksWheelersburg 25, Ashland 20. “The Sky is a Neighborhood,” and it was well-populated during the Tomcats’ trip to Charleston last week. George Washington and Ashland combined for 79 pass attempts and the Patriots racked up 407 yards through the air. The Tomcats will have to readjust for a run-heavy Pirates team, but Wheelersburg’s defense will be the difference.
Morgan County 22, Fairview 11. The Eagles are focusing on the small steps before they “Learn To Fly.” The Cougars roll into Westwood after a big win against Jackson County but should expect some resistance from their hosts.
Rowan County 24, Fleming County 18. When two rivals meet on the gridiron, the outcome usually depends on which team has the greater “Resolve.” The Vikings offense will look to get reignited after facing two solid defenses in East Carter and Raceland. Rowan County finds its fortunes improving in Flemingsburg.
Greenup County 26, Boyd County 21. Musketeers coach Zack Moore can look to several players who have made contributions to their 3-0 start. Fans should say “My Hero” has been the defense. Other than a furious few minutes in the season opener, Greenup County has been stingy on that side of the ball. The Lions’ skill players present a new challenge this week in Lloyd.
Raceland 23, Highlands 20. Plenty of RPI points are up for grabs for the visitors tonight. Rams coach Michael Salmons will ask his team for the “Best of You” against the 23-time state champion Bluebirds. Highlands might not be the program it once was, but defeating a 5A school in its first road game will be a tough task for Raceland.
Paintsville 28, Somerset 19. Harris Phelps showed his “Wheels” last year against the Briar Jumpers, accumulating 241 yards and a score. The Tigers need a spark after lopsided losses the last two weeks. A win at Memorial Field against Somerset would do the trick.
Lawrence County 26, Russell 18. The Red Devils had a “Breakout” game last week against a good Wheelersburg team. Two fourth-quarter turnovers derailed a Bulldogs victory last week, an area where Russell improved against the Pirates. Both teams have shown the ability to pass the pigskin, but the edge goes to the visitor in the running game.
East Carter 30, West Carter 17. It’s “Times Like These” that residents of Carter County enjoy Friday nights on the football field. The Barrel will be on the line again and the Raiders haven’t enjoyed seeing it depart to Olive Hill for seven of the last eight seasons. The Comets look to throw a “Monkey Wrench” into their rivals’ plans. East Carter finds another gear for the victory.
Johnson Central 24, Ironton 21: How “Everlong” it takes to kick off this prime-time matchup — it’s the nightcap of a huge day of football in Ironton — it will be worth the wait. The Golden Eagles only posted 14 points in a loss to North Laurel last week. The Fighting Tigers found their offensive punch at Fairland. Both powerhouse programs will be defensive.
Set Your ClocksAfter your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent‘s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Klemme will call on another reliever in my absence. Editor Aaron Snyder is scheduled to make another triumphant return. They will break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!Tonight’s radio coverage:
Wheelersburg at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM
Morgan County at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Fleming County: WIVY 96.3 FM, WFLE 95.1 FM, wfle.fm
Boyd County at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
Raceland at Highlands: koolhits1057.com
Somerset at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Lawrence County at Russell: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
East Carter at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Saturday:
Johnson Central at Ironton: WSIP 98.9 FM, WIRO 1230 AM