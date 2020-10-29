The regular season is starting to wind down and the playoffs are just around the corner. We are celebrating Halloween this weekend. The only thing that scares me on this holiday is trying to pick college football games.
Kentucky and Louisville have been the definition of Jekyll and Hyde. Marshall and the addition of Ohio State have prevented me from getting slimed in the standings.
The revolving high school football schedule is still twirling, but school officials are still finding ways for fans to be treated to football on Friday nights. And like your favorite box of candy, take the time to savor it before you realize it’s all gone.
Speaking of treats, you will see some of the holiday’s most popular items included in this week’s picks. I’ve sampled each one, some more than once, for scientific and research purposes.
Whether you like or dislike these picks, the Kit Kat that I am currently enjoying said, “Gimme a break.”
Week 8 Picks
East Carter 27, Boyd County 23. “Snickers” has been a staple in the candy bar world for years and its slogan says that you’re not you when you’re hungry. The Raiders keep feeding the run game against the Lions. They will shake off the rust after missing the last two weeks due to COVID-19.
Johnson Central 32, Belfry 21. It’s a battle of defending state champions in Paintsville tonight. This matchup does not produce close games on a regular basis as coaches Jim Matney and Phillip Haywood are already strategizing another deep postseason run. It will be a “Starburst” on the Johnson Central gridiron and those stars will make big plays in this one.
Danville 28, Raceland 18. The Rams got their “PayDay,” or “Pey” day, last Friday when Peyton Ison’s kick secured his team a crack at at least two home playoff games when Raceland beat Paintsville. Does the momentum carry over when they drop anchor against the Admirals?
Fairview 21, Lewis County 13. Many candy connoisseurs have a love-hate relationship with “Candy Corn.” You either love or hate this sweet treat that was first introduced back in 1898. After a tough slate, the Eagles wouldn’t mind experiencing the sweet taste of victory.
Ashland 41, Rowan County 16. The Tomcats play host in this newly scheduled game with their former district opponent. Ashland is dynamic on both sides of football. The Vikings will get a taste of both, and like a “Reese’s Cup,” they are two great tastes that go well together.
Russell 25, West Carter 24. The Red Devils are hoping a week off allowed the roster to get healthy, most importantly running back Nathan Conley. Deciding on a winner between these two talented teams is like trying to pick your favorite “Twix.” Left or right?
Ironton 32, Harvest Prep 17. It’s the first year for Harvest Prep playing in Division V. The Warriors defeated Columbus Academy last week and gained a little payback after the Vikings snapped their 38-game Mid-State League win streak earlier this year. The Fighting Tigers will not be a “Butterfinger” and let the opportunity to play for another region title slip through their hands.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
East Carter at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Belfry at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Lewis County at Fairview: WKKS 104.9 FM, koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM, WQXX 106.1 FM
West Carter at Russell: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Harvest Prep at Ironton (Saturday): WIRO 1230 AM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or(606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.