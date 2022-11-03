KHSAA officials believe they are justified in the current RPI system, and that the correct number of teams get a playoff invitation each season.
We can debate that another day. But we can agree that it’s beneficial for area players to see the field at least one more time and get another week of practice.
We should also agree that “Justified” is one of the best television shows to hit the airwaves. Unfortunately, it’s not kid-friendly. It’s still worth a watch, especially after they filmed a reboot of the show, and it will be shown next year.
The episode titles during its six-season run will assist the playoffs picks this week.
Week 1 Postseason Picks
Class A
Bishop Brossart 33, Fairview 8. “This Bird Has Flown” to Alexandria to take on the Mustangs. The home team will ride away from the Eagles and gallop to a postseason victory.
Paintsville 28, Bracken County 14. Once near the top of the RPI standings midway through the season, the Polar Bears have cooled off. Bracken County should prepare for a “Foot Chase,” but they won’t catch Harris Phelps.
Raceland 37, Nicholas County 12. Old district rivals meet at Ram Stadium, and I expect it won’t take the Rams offense long to put “The Hammer” down before cruising to victory.
Class 2A
Breathitt County 31, West Carter 17. The tragedies and the triumphs have carried considerable “Weight” for the Comets this year. Unfortunately, they haven’t had enough of the latter, but they found a way to persevere and secured a playoff spot.
Shelby Valley 35, Morgan County 13. I always have “Good Intentions” when I approach this pick, but you can imagine “The Toll” it has taken on me. Wildcats win.
Class 3A
Ashland 37, Magoffin County 12. The Tomcats will take the appropriate “Measures” and not look past the Hornets tonight. Magoffin County can’t find enough magic to stay close in Putnam Stadium.
Belfry 30, Russell 18. Before the Pirates can make any travel plans to Ashland, they must contend with a scrappy group of Red Devils. Russell has found its way clear from “The Collection” of mishaps and competitive setbacks that detoured the way to victories. The Red Devils enter this contest on a winning streak. They battle again but fall short.
Estill County 27, Lewis County 20. The Lions will finish with a winning record this year. They have been few and far between in Vanceburg. The Lions go out in a “Blaze of Glory” and make it difficult on the Engineers to reach their next destination.
Fleming County 31, Garrard County 17. There’s no such thing as a Golden ticket into the second round, but I have “Peace of Mind” that the Panthers will take care of business against the Golden Lions at home.
Greenup County 33, Pike County Central 14. The Hawks must arrive in Lloyd with a “Full Commitment” to stop a run game that includes quarterback Tyson Sammons, Ike Henderson and a determined offensive line. Commitment is only half the battle. The Musketeers win the other half.
Lawrence County 34, East Carter 21. The Raiders might not have their full roster available in the Dawg house tonight. It means facing the “Blowback” from a Lawrence County team looking to rebound after last week’s loss to Raceland.
Class 4A
Boyd County 28, Anderson County 14. Boyd County has been hungry for a district title and a home playoff game. It hasn’t happened since 2008. The “Starvation” ends against the Bearcats and the Lions feast on their opponent’s defense.
Boyle County 32, Rowan County 15. The Vikings weathered a tight district race. After they suffered a defeat to end the regular season, Rowan County now finds itself in “The I of the Storm” in Danville. The defending 4A champions move on to the second round.
Johnson Central 39, Lincoln County 13. The 2-8 Patriots will have to go “Over The Mountain” of offense from the Golden Eagles to stay within shouting distance. Johnson Central hopes to be at its peak performance as it savors a home playoff game. The Eagles may not find any more after the next round this year.
Ohio Division V
Ironton 38, Portsmouth 17. The Trojans become another victim on “The Hatchet Tour” for the Fighting Tigers. Ironton looks to chop down an OVC rival and continue to carve out a path to Canton.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent‘s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Expect a later starting time as I valiantly return from Louisa. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Photographer Matt Jones will also offer insights through his lens. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Class A
Fairview at Bishop Brossart: koolhits1057.com
Bracken County at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Nicholas County at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Class 2A
Morgan County at Shelby Valley: koolhits1057.com
Class 3A
Magoffin County at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM
Russell at Belfry: koolhits1057.com
Lewis County at Estill County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Garrard County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Pike County Central at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
East Carter at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM
Class 4A
Anderson County at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Boyle County: WIVY 96.3 FM
Lincoln County at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Ohio Division V
Portsmouth at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM