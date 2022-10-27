I’m not a fan of scary movies.
While some horror flicks come with plot twists, I can usually deduce the premise before purchasing a ticket. The scare tactics bear similarities to someone jumping out from behind a door just to startle someone.
Shock value.
Characters that meet their demise often remind me of the last person, who always wore a red shirt, to beam down to a desolate planet with the original crew on Star Trek. They would never make it back because the prominent members of the cast would find their way out of trouble.
Fans can still treat themselves to several quality football games tonight. For the teams still competing in the regular season, the trick will be maintaining momentum heading into the playoffs next week.
You won’t find anything too scary in the following picks. Readers already had quite a fright after viewing my season record yesterday.
Week 11 Picks
Fleming County 26, Harrison County 16. I don’t have “The Sixth Sense” to rely on when making picks, but I have a good feeling about siding with the Panthers. The Thorobreds won’t have enough horsepower in Flemingsburg.
Ironton 38, Minford 17. The Falcons venture into Tanks Memorial Stadium to start the Division V playoffs. The Fighting Tigers have been at the top of the state rankings for most of the season and these cats will seem like “Cujo” to the rest of the field. Ironton starts its march toward Canton with a win.
Johnson Central 31, Belfry 21. The matchup will always have that “It” factor. How could it not? The two programs have combined for nine state final appearances and five state titles since 2016. The Golden Eagles will not clown around against the Pirates and pick up a big win to close out the regular season.
Raceland 28, Lawrence County 21. Fans should find these storied programs still in the championship hunt “28 Days Later,” but they will get to enjoy a colossal matchup of district champions in Louisa tonight. Both teams are explosive and contain plenty of playmakers. It’s hard to choose a winner. Someone may need to throw me a bone in the Dawg house tonight.
Lewis County 32, Fairview 15. If you are looking for “A Quiet Place,” you won’t find it in Vanceburg. The Lions have made plenty of noise this season and a victory tonight would secure their third winning season since 1988.
Martin County 27, East Carter 21. The Raiders would not call the last month a stretch of “Misery,” but they would love a victory against the Cardinals to lift their spirits. East Carter will battle in Inez, but Martin County hangs on late.
Mason County 30, Greenup County 20. The Musketeers have become “The Shining” example of perseverance this year. The team faces another big challenge in Maysville. Zack Moore’s group will never back down and will give the Royals a test. Mason County’s speed should be the difference here.
Rowan County 29, Montgomery County 17. I’d have to be “Psycho” to decipher the nuances of the RPI system. It’s a scary thought. The Vikings look for a win to improve their district standing even though this is not a district game. Head-scratcher. Rowan County secures a road victory in hopes that it will elevate the Vikings’ position in a three-way tie with Scott and Holmes.
Magoffin County 31, Morgan County 13. The Cougars have a great athletics program, but when it comes to picking football games, it makes you want to “Scream.” Every Friday feels like “Friday the 13th.” The Hornets sting Morgan County before their trip to Putnam Stadium next week.
Nicholas County 33, Bath County 14. For years, it was tough for visiting teams to “Get Out” of Carlisle with a win. The Bluejackets aren’t that same squad, but the Wildcats will experience the same result.
Paintsville 35, Pike County Central 18. Memorial Field will experience the “Night Of The Living Dead” when the Tigers welcome the Hawks. Pike County Central’s season hasn’t shown a lot of life. It doesn’t help that the Hawks have only played three home games this year. The Tigers will not be gracious hosts on the gridiron.
Russell 32, West Carter 24. Russell has a new numeral in the win column and looks to add a crooked number to the tally in Olive Hill. Cole Crampton and company will have something to say about that, but the Red Devils should have more to celebrate on “Halloween” weekend.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Photographer Matt Jones will also offer insights through his lens. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Harrison County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Minford at Ironton: WIRO 1230 and 1420 AM
Belfry at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Raceland at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Fairview at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM, koolhits1057.com
Greenup County at Mason County: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Montgomery County: WIVY 96.3 FM
Magoffin County at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Bath County at Nicholas County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Pike County Central at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Russell at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com