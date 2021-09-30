When sports editor Zack Klemme doled out the assignments for the high school football preview tab this season, I was thrilled to see a team from Johnson County under my name.
I would get the honor to speak to Jim Matney again.
It was always a unique experience to talk to the legendary coach. You knew that you would hear something profound, intriguing and highly entertaining.
We spoke on the phone for over an hour, but it could have lasted several more. We discussed many things that have nothing to do with football. He spent every day on this earth on a mission to empower others.
I left that phone call not knowing it would be the final time we spoke, but I will cherish each conversation we had over the years. Matney inspired so many people during his four decades on the sideline with a message that extends far beyond the game of football.
He also talked about the Golden Eagles on that day. The pride he had for his kids and his community will be forever unmatched.
Matney told me that he was more motivated this year than he had been in the last 10 seasons. “I will have to rise to the challenge,” he said in August. You always did, coach.
Matney wasn’t just a winner on the football field. He was a winner in life.
In his honor, the Eagles — the band — will assist the picks this week.
Week 7 Picks
Breathitt County 27, Morgan County 19. “I Can’t Tell You Why” I pick for the Cougars or why I don’t. Morgan County is on the road this week, so I will go with the Bobcats.
Ashland 29, Elizabethtown 17. After the championship rematch rhetoric ends, it will be “Business As Usual” for the Tomcats. Ashland will enjoy the long bus ride home.
East Carter 27, Estill County 16. The Raiders’ opponent will try to engineer a victory, but they can’t handle “Life In The Fast Lane” with East Carter backs Charlie Terry and Nikk Barnett.
Caverna 29, Fairview 14. The Colonels are “In The City” of Westwood tonight. The Eagles keep fighting, but come up short.
Fleming County 30, Powell County 14. The Panthers will not “Take It Easy” on the visiting Pirates in Flemingsburg. Zeke Conn and company will find smooth sailing.
Ironton 33, Rock Hill 13. The Fighting Tigers are the overwhelming favorites in the OVC. Ironton will play with that “Peaceful Easy Feeling” again.
Johnson Central 35, Clay County 18. There will plenty of “Heartache Tonight” in Paintsville. The Golden Eagles will celebrate the life of their legendary coach this weekend and there is no way they leave the home turf without a win.
Lawrence County 32, Boyd County 17. These Bulldogs are in it for “The Long Run” this season. Lawrence County stays present against the Lions with pivotal district games looming.
Pendleton County 26, Lewis County 19. The Lions were the victors last Friday night for the first time in nearly three seasons. But “After The Thrill Is Gone,” Lewis County could be primed for a letdown against Pendleton County.
Paintsville 31, Perry County Central 16. The Tigers produce a team effort tonight, while Harris Phelps is “Busy Being Fabulous” against the Commodores.
Raceland 36, Lincoln County (W.Va.) 14. The Rams welcome a “New Kid In Town” tonight. Raceland will not be a hospitable host and produces another solid defensive effort in its first meeting against the Panthers.
Holmes 27, Rowan County 20. The teams in Class 4A, District 6 “Take It To The Limit” every Friday night. The Vikings look to rebound against a good Bulldogs team but fall into an early district hole.
West Carter 34, Bath County 14. “One Of These Nights” a team will give the Comets a district defeat. It won’t be tonight as West Carter makes a clean getaway.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Morgan County at Breathitt County: koolhits1057.com
Ashland at Elizabethtown: WBVB 97.1 FM
Caverna at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Powell County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Rock Hill at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Clay County at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Boyd County at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Pendleton County at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Perry County Central at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Lincoln County (W.Va.) at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Holmes at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM
Bath County at West Carter: WKCA 97.7 FM, WUGO 99.7 FM
