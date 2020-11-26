It wasn’t shocking to witness Boyd County’s first playoff win in 12 years on Saturday. The Lions seemed poised for a breakthrough after razor-thin defeats in their previous two games.
The offensive outburst in Covington sent the No. 1 seed packing and now Boyd County will take the show on the road once again to Morehead tonight as running backs Carter Stephens and Jacob Kelley take charge in the ground game.
There are several electric matchups in Week 2 of the playoffs. District championships will be decided on the gridiron this weekend.
It seems appropriate that the band AC/DC will assist the picks this week. They recently released their first album in six years titled “Power Up.”
I just hope I’m “Back in Black” after my record took a jolt last week when I missed a few picks.
Playoffs Week 2 Picks
Ashland 28, Russell 20. You will see plenty of dynamite at Putnam Stadium tonight. The athletic playmakers on both sides make the threat of explosive plays seem inevitable. The Tomcats blitzed the visiting Red Devils, 41-7, in the first meeting. Ashland has posted three straight shutouts and given up just 35 points all season. Nathan Conley will return for Russell, but the Tomcats show some of that “TNT” and hit a few big plays in the second half.
Fleming County 34, Pendleton County 12. It’s no “Shot In The Dark” picking the outcome of this game. The Panthers blanked the Wildcats, 41-0, last month and expect more of the same here.
Johnson Central 37, Letcher County Central 14. The Cougars held a No. 6 ranking in Class 4A when they visited Paintsville in the regular season. The team got “Thunderstruck” when the Golden Eagles thundered out the gate and quickly took a big lead. Letcher County Central found out the hard way why the Golden Eagles are 36-1 in their last 37 games. The margin may change from that 62-0 romp this time around. It is the only defeat on the Cougars’ slate, but make it two. The No. 1 team in Class 4A moves on.
Paintsville 27, Raceland 23. When Peyton Ison’s last-second field goal found its mark in the first meeting, it changed the Rams’ playoff destination for the first time in six seasons. Raceland gets to host Paintsville in the postseason with that final drive at Ram Stadium fresh on the Tigers’ minds. The teams know “It’s A Long Way To The Top” during the playoffs. The RPI system takes over in the next round and, barring an upset,would send the Rams on the road if they would prevail, but Paintsville advances to the next round after a big road win tonight.
Boyd County 25, Rowan County 21. After two unsuccessful attempts at scheduling this game, the Lions and Vikings finally get to “Play Ball” tonight. The Lions bring a wealth of momentum after an impressive road victory last week and will now have to contain one of the top rushers in the state. Cole Wallace was leading the state in rushing yards, but Rowan County hasn’t played in a month. The Vikings have given up an average of 30 points in their district games this season. Wallace gets his yards, but can the Rowan County defense prevent Boyd County from accumulating yards in its ground game? We will see tonight.
West Carter 35, Shelby Valley 17. You can bet the Wildcats still recall how “You Shook Me All Night Long” in reference to Comets quarterback Orry Perry’s five TD passes in last season’s playoff contest. They still remember running back extraordinaire Leetavious Cline’s 164 rushing yards and four scores earlier this season when they met in Robinson Creek in Week 3. Shelby Valley won’t have fond memories after tonight’s tilt in Olive Hill. The Comets have a chance to see their home field throughout the playoffs after tonight’s victory.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Russell at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Pendleton County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Letcher County Central at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Paintsville at Raceland: WKLW 94.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Boyd County at Rowan County: WQXX 106.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Shelby Valley at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.