My vacation week doesn’t include me passing off the picks column to another. I could be on a beach somewhere, soaking up some rays and drinking several tasty beverages.
That’s not happening.
The only trip I’ve made and will make this week is from my recliner to my office desk to write about the football future in Week 5. Unfortunately, my version never becomes a reality. I could take a brief break, but you have to give the people what they want: the melody of legendary musician Jimmy Buffett.
The songwriter and singer died recently, but his music will live forever.
Buffett’s song list will help with the selections. You will see a few from his final album that is due in November titled, “Equal Strain On All Parts.”
My vacation could be titled the “Audience of One.” The picks must press on. There will be no buzz about these selections, but “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere.” I just hope I can find a wave of success this week. It’s tough being the “Oldest Surfer on The Beach.”
Gridiron Greats
• Greenup County’s Tyson Sammons stuffed the stat sheet against the Raiders last Friday. The junior quarterback got plenty of help from his friends with four touchdown passes. Sammons didn’t have to throw a pass in the second half after he ran for three more touchdowns. Sammons was ailing physically but he continues to give defenses a headache.
• If you were late to the Hambley Athletic Complex on Friday, you missed the offense. The defensive efforts from Raceland and Pikeville more than made up for it. The Rams held the two-time defending Class A champs without a point for the final 45 minutes of the game. Brayden Webb led the team with 13 tackles. Ty Tyson recorded 10, including a key tackle late in the fourth quarter.
• Boyd County’s Rhett Holbrook collected 304 total yards and five touchdowns on the road at Mason County. The Lions picked up a big road win. Cole Hicks came over from the basketball court this year and has become a welcomed addition to the Boyd County receiving corps and secondary. He had two TD catches and a pair of interceptions for a defense that held the Royals to seven points in the second half.
Week 5 Picks
Johnson Central 37, Dohn Community (Ohio) 16. It took a half for the Golden Eagles to get going last week against Breathitt County. The Cougars won’t find smoother “Tides” to their 0-3 start when they host the team from Paintsville.
Green 27, Fairview 19. The Eagles continue to put up “The Good Fight,” but the ending will be the same when they travel across the river tonight.
Lawrence County 32, Harlan County 17. The Bulldogs showed their new offense has plenty of firepower against Perry County Central. After a bye week, Lawrence County travels south to face the Class 5A Black Bears. The hosts are 0-4, including two losses to Class A teams. I “Like My Dog” tonight.
Greenup County 34, Montgomery County 14. The Musketeers hope to be fully healthy tonight for their voyage to Mount Sterling. Tyson Sammons and Aiden Gue put on a show last week and “Come Monday,” Greenup County should be 4-1 at the halfway point.
Western Hills 35, Morgan County 17. It’s been quite a “Trip Around the Sun” this year for the Cougars, but the three-game winning streak will take a detour against the visiting Wolverines.
Ashland 38, Russell 23. Watching the Tomcats’ offensive execution has been like eating a “Cheeseburger In Paradise.” Ashland has plenty of playmakers on its plate to savor. Rivalry games always have a chance to be close but the Tomcats pull away for the win.
Ironton 37, South Point 13. The Fighting Tigers had plenty of “Changes in Latitudes” against Cabell Midland last week. The team experienced several high and low points, but they get back in the winner’s circle against South Point.
Raceland 28, Highlands 24. “The World is What You Make It” and the Rams’ world involves tests each week during the non-district schedule. The Bluebirds have scored 119 points in their last two games but … have also given up 55. Raceland plays energized in its home opener.
Mason County 31, Rowan County 15. The Royals don’t have a “License to Chill” against the young Vikings. Mason County stays focused on the victory.
West Carter 24, Powell County 23. Someone will get their first win of the season tonight in Olive Hill. Both have had a couple of “Close Calls” and probably will get another one tonight. After two straight one-point setbacks, the Comets claim one for themselves.
Set Your Clocks
