During a long football season, teams must go the distance.
If you are trying to win a friendly pick’em contest, you must do the same, especially when your boss is leading the proceedings.
There will be just one football game in our immediate area tonight, and one tomorrow night. District matchups will overtake the football slate next week. Some teams are enjoying byes and will take this Friday night off.
When you see that many road games on a light docket, it’s enough to leave any football fan blue and that’s not counting filling up your fuel tank again.
We wish everyone safe travels, so it will be the perfect time to grab your harmonica and pick games that include songs of Blues Traveler.
Week 7 Picks
West Carter 27, Bath County 14. These two teams are in a “Most Precarious” position of trying not to go 0-2 in district play. The Comets have had a stranglehold on this district since it was formed after realignment. West Carter picks up its first win of the season in Owingsville.
Lawrence County 32, Boyd County 21. The Bulldogs have been giving opponents the “Run-Around” over the last three weeks, with their rushing attack guiding them to victories. The Lions can boast a strong offense, but can they keep Lawrence County grounded for four quarters? The only local game of the night could feature some fireworks.
Johnson Central 35, Clay County 18. The Golden Eagles keep winning district games, and the outcome won’t change tonight against an improving group of Tigers. You never get tired of hearing that “The Mountains Win Again.”
Holmes 28, Rowan County 20. The Vikings played well in their district opener last week before Scott scored a late TD to win. Rowan County hits the road to northern Kentucky, looking to bounce back in a district where no one stands “Alone” as the top dog. The Bulldogs top the Vikings tonight though.
Leslie County 29, Morgan County 13. I would love to predict a Cougars win tonight against the Eagles. … “But Anyway,” it won’t happen.
Lewis County 26, Pendleton County 16. If you “Look Around” at the Class 3A landscape, you will likely find a group of Lions from Vanceburg who will be 5-2 after next Friday. You don’t want to look ahead too far, but there will be brighter days ahead for Lewis County. They shine again tonight against the Wildcats.
Perry County Central 27, Paintsville 21. The Commodores rolled into Memorial Field and came away with a victory last season. It should have commanded the Tigers’ attention as they look to return the favor tonight. Paintsville adds another test to its arsenal before district play begins. “Maybe, I’m Wrong,” but that test won’t include a victory.
Fleming County 30, Powell County 14. It seems like the right time for the Panthers to make a “Stand.” Fleming County stays focused on the Pirates to build momentum for the yearly showdown against Mason County next week.
Ironton 38, Rock Hill 13. I feel this pick is rock-solid. The Fighting Tigers go fishing for another OVC victory and “Hook” another big one.
Elizabethtown 27, Ashland 21. The Tomcats have had a roller coaster two weeks on the road after winning an offensive shootout before falling short in a defensive struggle. There will be a “Price To Pay” for Ashland opponents when they build cohesion on both sides of the football. It could be this Saturday evening tilt at Putnam Stadium. The Panthers have shown, at least on paper, such unity, which will give them a slight edge here.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent‘s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
West Carter at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Lawrence County at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Johnson Central at Clay County: WSIP 98.9 FM
Rowan County at Holmes: WIVY 96.3 FM
Morgan County at Leslie County: koolhits1057.com
Lewis County at Pendleton County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Paintsville at Perry County Central: WKLW 94.7 FM
Fleming County at Powell County: WUGO 99.7 FM
Ironton at Rock Hill: WIRO 1230 AM
Saturday:
Elizabethtown at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM