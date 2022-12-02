LEXINGTON
The first amazing catch gave his team momentum
The final grab was monumental.
Mason Lykins made one of the toughest decisions of his young life over the summer: Leave the only place he’s ever known and move to the Raceland receiving corps.
Lykins’s pigskin path ended the same way it started: A touchdown pass from one of his best friends, Logan Lundy.
“It was all pretty much the same concepts at Raceland,” Lykins said after transferring from Russell. “I had to figure what they called them and learn the little bits on how they wanted it to run. I already knew a lot of the guys, but I knew Logan and it just grew from there.
“My No. 1 goal was to come here and play to win.”
Lykins leaped up between two Pikeville defenders to haul in a long pass from Lundy in the first quarter. The highlight catch was needed after the Panthers recorded an 85-yard touchdown run to open the Class A state championship.
It moved the chains and set up a Peyton Ison field goal.
“A play like that is like throwing up a prayer,” Lundy said. “When you have a 6-foot-3 guy, an All-State high jumper and a crazy athlete, I didn’t have any doubt. I knew he would catch that ball.”
Lykins led the Rams with 41 catches this season. He also recorded 737 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, including one on the big stage at Kroger Field.
Coach Michael Salmons said Lykins was embraced by the rest of his new teammates and already had the same team-first mindset when he arrived in Raceland.
“The thing about Mason, when he came down here, he just wanted to fit in,” Salmons said. “He didn’t want to stand out. It’s a credit to him and they guy that he is and the way he was raised. He wanted to be a part of us. As time went on, he found his role. He’s a really talented player. As we went through it, his role expanded and grew. He’s been a pleasure to coach and an asset to our program.”
Lundy threw Lykins his first varsity touchdown with they played together at Russell in 2019. The play was a 71-yard long ball at Mason County during the season opener. It would be the only catch for Lykins that year and Lundy’s only pass attempt.
The cohesion and TD passes grew exponentially in their final year together.
“He’s always been my quarterback since middle school,” Lykins said. “We knew each other, and we were next door neighbors before we both moved. We were both pretty excited to play with each other again. Everybody at Raceland was really good to me.”
“We have been working and playing together since JFL,” Lundy added. “We’ve built a lot of chemistry. He’s always helped me out and he was the best player on the field (on Friday).”
Lundy knows what it feels like to be the new guy. Salmons said he developed the same connection with the other receivers that he already had with Lykins.
“Mason and Logan had some chemistry before,” Salmons said. “Of course, Logan has some chemistry with some of our other guys too. All that had to mesh and gel together. The biggest asset on our football team is that we have no selfishness. We are the most unselfish football team. It has showed and that’s the exact way to describe Mason.”
Big plays hurt the Rams early in the 41-9 defeat on Friday afternoon. Lundy has plenty of sure-handed receivers at his disposal, but he needed to stop the Panthers’ surge in the third quarter, Lundy knew who to look for down the field.
Lykins only had a step on his defender, but it didn’t matter to Lundy. The quarterback zipped the ball into a crowd, missing the outstretched interception offering by the Pikeville defender.
The ball moved to Lykins’s hands as if they were a pair of suction cups. The senior followed the catch to paydirt for Raceland’s only TD of the day.
Lykins said he dreamed of playing on the Kroger Field turf as a young player. Raceland wanted its first state title, but they still can leave the field with mountain of memories.
“I’ve always come to UK games and watched them play,” Lykins said. “I wouldn’t want to end it anywhere else or any other way.
“It was a big momentum drive for us,” he added about his first catch. “We hit a big bomb and it hurt them. I have no regrets coming here. It has all been perfect.”
Lykins said he’s also received support from the community. The Friday night atmosphere at Ram Stadium has been electric all season.
“It’s been something else,” Lykins said. “Tailgates everywhere with all the parents and the fans. Everyone at school keeps asking you want time the game starts. Everyone is engaged for it.”
Lykins had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on Friday. The numbers never tell the whole story.
The most important number wasn’t on the scoreboard. It wasn’t the desired final outcome, but the Rams made it to the school’s second state final. They experienced it together — as one.
“It means the world to me to have Mason here,” Lundy said. “He’s my best friend. I fell really blessed that he was able to come over to Raceland with me. It will be sad losing him, but we are lucky we had him this year.”
