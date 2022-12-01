It has been quite a journey for four teams competing in state championships today.
Raceland and Pikeville have found a way to meet again in the playoffs and will battle for the first time with a state title on the line.
Ironton motors to Canton to play in its third final in the last four years. The Fighting Tigers meet Canfield South Range around some people’s breakfast time. The kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The Rams and Panthers open Kentucky’s two-day title extravaganza at noon at Kroger Field. The two teams get to sleep in a little longer, but I can’t imagine they will, with so much at stake.
I debated on the theme for the final picks column. The band needed to send us into the offseason the right way. I know how much the younger readers enjoy my playlist.
Journey seemed like the right fit. Teams that advance into the final round “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Of course, everyone can benefit with a little luck along the way. They may receive the benefit of a fortuitous bounce of the ball, a turnover or big play that can turn their fortunes around.
But you first have to believe it can happen. If you don’t have that, you will never know your true potential.
Ironton wasn’t always an Ohio powerhouse. Coach Bob Lutz came along and changed the trajectory of the program with his state-record 381 wins and two state titles.
The Fighting Tigers are looking for their first championship trophy in 33 seasons, and their third overall.
Pikeville has won six state titles. The Panthers were the first school to record a championship three-peat from 1987-89. They waited 16 years for another one, but they kept pushing themselves each season to make another run at gridiron glory.
Raceland has built a proud tradition, but it took nearly a century to win the school’s first region title. The Rams claimed it in 2013 and collected five more in the next nine seasons. Raceland will play in its second state final today.
South Range faces its first-ever state championship game in Canton today. The Raiders have experienced postseason success but, as coach Dan Yeagley said on Tuesday, they finally got over the hump.
The stage today is just as bright without the “Lights.” Two programs will tout championship experience against two teams with very little.
What makes them think they can compete and win? They believe they can do it.
Don’t kid yourself. The four teams have shown that belief can build a program and it can take you places that at one time you may have thought were impossible to reach.
Before we go our “Separate Ways,” here are the final two picks.
State Championship Picks
Ironton 25, South Range 17. “After All These Years,” the Raiders have finally earned their spot in the state title game. Both teams can boast a stingy defense. Ironton gives up just 10 points a game, while South Range has allowed a paltry eight points a contest. The Tigers have more experience on this stage. The defense in orange and black will deny other point outburst from their opponent and will say the Raiders can’t have it “Any Way You Want It.” Ironton wins its third state title.
Pikeville 27, Raceland 21. The Rams did not have to put a “Wheel in the Sky” to get to another state final in Lexington. Raceland has “Faithfully” worked and prepared for a second chance at the school’s first football championship. The Panthers are the defending champs, and the two teams are very familiar with each other. The Rams and Panthers have both cruised through the playoffs, with the exception of one hazardous roadblock. They can each beat you through the air, but I have a feeling that the ground game will be the decider in this matchup. I want to pick Raceland, but Pikeville will find a way to repeat.
Keep Your Clocks On Standby
Due to our travel schedule, we will not be in the office for “Eleventh Hour” tonight. However, you may see two of your beloved trio as we take the show on the road this week to discuss both state finals. Check The Daily’s Independent’s Facebook page and on Twitter.
Listen Up!
Today’s radio coverage:
Class A final
Raceland vs. Pikeville (at Lexington): koolhits1057.com
Ohio Division V final
Ironton vs. Valley View (at Canton): WIRO 1230 AM
