I despise the New York Yankees.
As a loyal Red Sox fan, it’s been my solemn duty to loathe the team from the Bronx. To this day, I refuse to wear anything with pinstripes, even if many of baseball’s greatest players have worn them as part of the Yankees uniform — Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson and Derek Jeter, to name a few.
But for a few memorable months in the fall of 2001, I became a Yankees fan. The tragic events on the morning of Sept. 11 changed our country forever.
The world lost mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues on that fateful day. We lost brave and selfless heroes that gave up their lives just so they could save another.
In the following days, I needed something uplifting to focus on. I imagine the rest of the country felt the same. Of course, the importance of a ball game pales in comparison to what New York and the rest of the country was going through at that time.
But I find the most enjoyment when I attend a sporting event. It’s the way I’m built. No matter what heartaches and hardships are happening around you, sports can block out the noise with a sense of familiarity.
Sports are timeless. The sensation that you felt playing as a kid — or, if you are fortunate enough, as an adult — can be exactly the same watching your favorite sport or team from the stands or from your favorite recliner in your living room.
So, every ounce of my hatred for the Yankees faded away. The world needed to get back to normal and New York was the perfect place to begin our resurgence.
Just a few short miles from Yankee Stadium, a group of cowardly terrorists thought they could shatter our spirit. They will never grasp the fact that when you try to tear us down, our resolve only grows stronger.
One of our greatest examples of normalcy is America’s pastime. Those contests were more than baseball games 20 years ago. They were healing moments that helped a grieving nation.
The New York Mets took the home field first. Players idolized by so many took it upon themselves to honor the men and women who deserve that admiration so much more.
The Mets emerged from the dugout wearing NYPD and FDNY hats. Fans in the stadium and across the country paid tribute and said a special thank you to the brave first responders.
We’ve heard “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” hundreds of times. But the first time you heard it after 9/11, the gravity of the moment and the significance of the lyrics had new meaning. Your eyes started to well up as you felt an overwhelming pride to be an American.
The Yankees advanced to the World Series the following month, and I couldn’t believe that I was cheering for my baseball nemesis. We all needed something to cheer for. They were America’s team now. And for seven games, the world seemed right again.
We were not celebrating a championship performance. It was a show of solidarity. Everyone was speaking in one voice and sharing one purpose.
When the Series shifted to New York for Game 3, it was the first time since the 1990 Fall Classic that I counted the seconds until a baseball game.
The crowd was buzzing, even with the heightened security. President George W. Bush would throw out the first pitch. It didn’t matter what your politics were, and it didn’t matter whether you were fond of him.
Our leader, our president and our citizens showed the world that we are not afraid of evil. We would persevere. The president threw a perfect strike as chants of “USA” filled the air. No speech was needed. His presence said it all.
It was a special night. I threw away my petty grievances and contempt about an organization to see the bigger picture.
Today, we commemorate the 20th anniversary of a day that completely altered our way of life. But the togetherness we felt in the months after 9/11 feel like a distant memory now.
The comparison between a baseball team and our issues today is a stretch, granted, but we are further apart than we have ever been. The country is battling a new opponent, and it seems to have an unrelenting stranglehold over us.
Perception.
We remember these anniversaries, not to remind us of our darkest days, but to celebrate our brightest moments. The weeks after 9/11 showed a shining example of our strength.
Unfortunately, it takes tragedy to remember how to embrace and support one another.
We will always have our differences. The ability to express those differences is one of the many reasons that make our country great. Why do they have to become ideological battles?
Like it or not, we are all on the same team. We aren’t Republicans, Democrats or Independents. The color of your skin, your politics, your religion, your background, whom you want to marry, or how much wealth you have acquired should never matter. We are Americans first.
The majority of people who disagree with you love this country, too. They see it through a different lens. Let’s make sure the view is not skewed with theories and based on fact and science from those who know more about the subject than we do.
Someone who takes a different position than you is not unpatriotic. They are not your enemy and any official or politician who tries to keep your loved ones safe and healthy is not a dictator.
We have lawmakers, on both sides, who seek to take advantage of our dissent. A select group wants to tamper with one of the cornerstones of our democracy without any evidence to the contrary and seem to embolden those who saw fit to attack the Capitol building.
You have the freedom to make your own choices. But we must realize that the decisions we make can have consequences, even life-threatening ones.
I commend anyone for sticking to their beliefs. But our minds cannot be completely shut down to options that will help us emerge from the current pandemic, including following simple rules or learning every bit of information about preventive measures.
United we stand, divided we fall.
We celebrate our country’s revival today. Perhaps 20 years from now we can also celebrate a rebirth of civility. It still exists, but it has taken a serious hit.
If I can find it in my heart to root for the Yankees, anything is possible.
