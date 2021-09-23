We have made it the halfway point of the season, which means district time has come.
It’s the point of the slate where players have to show their mettle. Of course, area teams want to win every time they step on their respective playing field.
But postseason fortunes are decided over the next few weeks. West Carter, Boyd County, Morgan County, Lewis County and Rowan County all begin that quest with district play tonight. Ironton has already entered conference play and is off to a great start with victories over Fairland and South Point.
Speaking of mettle, the best way to invigorate and motivate before a big game is with metal. To be more accurate, heavy metal will get you started on the right note.
Metallica is one of the biggest acts in American history. The band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their formation next month. Metallica’s impressive song list will assist this week.
These picks should energize you. Hopefully, no one will be asking to “Enter Sandman.”
Ashland 34, Bourbon County 19. It’s not exactly “Whiskey in the Jar,” but expect the Tomcats to keep Bourbon County bottled up tonight. Ashland found its offensive stability against West Jessamine on Saturday, negating turnovers and limiting penalties. The Colonels provide another stepping stone for the Tomcats.
Ironton 32, Chesapeake 10. The Fighting Tigers continue their domination in OVC play. Ironton has received challenges inside the conference, but finds a way to prevail. It is “Sad But True” for their opponents. The Panthers enter this contest winless and stay that way.
Dayton 26, Fairview 17. Setbacks and cancellation have followed the Eagles like a “Moth Into Flame.” Fairview produced a solid second half against Green (Ohio) last weekend and now turn its attention to the Greendevils. Dayton has stepped in this week and travels to Westwood tonight. The two teams are similar, but the visitors will find a way to get the job done.
Boyd County 27, Harrison County 21. The Lions want to “Turn the Page” after a forgetful trip to Maysville last Friday night. Boyd County is back on the road again to begin district play. The Thorobreds haven’t produced the results yet where you feel confident that they could tame the Lions.
Lawrence County 31, East Carter 20. The Raiders hope “The Memory Remains” of their defensive effort last week and bring a little of that mojo to Louisa. The Bulldogs have risen to No. 4 in the Class 3A AP poll and average 40 points a game. Quarterback Alex Strickland has multiple weapons at his disposal, which could prove problematic for East Carter on the road.
Knott County Central 24, Morgan County 23. It’s “Welcome Home” time for the Cougars. Morgan County has won both games in West Liberty, but the Patriots won’t make it three in a row.
Paul Laurence Dunbar 29, Russell 21. Don’t let the Bulldogs’ record fool you. They hold a 1-4 record, but have fallen to several big schools, including Frederick Douglass, No. 1 in Class 5A. Russell and the Class 6A school have never met. The Red Devils have more than enough to hang around in Lexington, but Paul Laurence Dunbar will win this “One.”
Powell County 28, Lewis County 18. Neither team has scratched the win column, so the Lions welcome “My Friend of Misery” to Vanceburg. Several players return to the Pirates backfield that gained 434 yards against the Lions last year.
Fleming County 30, Paris 24. The Panthers needed an opponent this week and the Greyhounds answered the call. Fleming County can score but has given up 100 points in its last two games. The Panthers end weeks of “Frustration” tonight.
Raceland 34, Greenup County 14. It’s Week 6 and the Rams will play their first home game of the season. It should give Raceland plenty of “Fuel” to earn a victory on its Hall of Fame night. Another installment of the Iron Bowl against rival Greenup County and will add extra motivation, too. The Rams have too much firepower.
Rowan County 31, Scott 23. The last time these two teams met, Vikings running back Cole Wallace was telling folks that “Wherever I May Roam,” I found yardage. Wallace posted 464 yards and four touchdowns. Great Scott! He’s back for more this year.
West Carter 27, Shelby Valley 17. “Nothing Else Matters” for the Comets this week and they prepare for their district opener with the Wildcats in Olive Hill. West Carter has claimed the title the last two years and continues to make its mark to host postseason games yet again.
Paintsville 31, Garrard County 17. The Tigers head to the Golden Lions’ home turf in a late addition on Saturday. Paintsville has found its footing after an 0-2 start against two of the top teams in Kentucky. Harris Phelps will be the “Hero of the Day” once again.
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Bourbon County at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM
Ironton at Chesapeake: WIRO 1230 AM
Dayton at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Boyd County at Harrison County: koolhits1057.com
East Carter at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Knott County Central at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at Paris: WFLE 95.1 FM
Russell at Paul Laurence Dunbar: koolhits1057.com
Lewis County at Powell County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Greenup County at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Scott: WIVY 96.3 FM
Shelby Valley at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
Saturday:
Paintsville at Garrard County: WKLW 94.7 FM
