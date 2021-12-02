I hate to start the “Celebration” early, but have you seen who is on top of the pick’em standings as we head into the final weekend?
Our esteemed editor Aaron Snyder currently has the top spot after years of toiling away, trying to improve his picking prowess. He leads sports editor Zack Klemme by one game and is banking on his beloved Bengals to earn him the title.
If you recall our “Halftime Prep Talk” show promos, Snyder has spent time in the doghouse over his picks and other shenanigans.
He found no love from the Raceland faithful. He even shunned the Rams mascot after it extended a lunch invitation.
Snyder’s team did not fare well during a pickup game at Anderson Gym after I unveiled my secret weapon, Mykasa Robinson. He tried to grab life by the horns when he made a snide remark about my headgear at the Vikings baseball field.
It was all in good fun. But through all the strife with his selections, he never lost sight of his ultimate goal. Twelve turbulent seasons have led him to this moment.
The determination has been inspiring. No matter what happens this weekend, we must acknowledge the monumental effort he has made this year.
Snyder hopes to celebrate this weekend along with six teams at Kroger Field. It’s an impressive lineup of games in Lexington and they all hope to join Snyder in their “Pursuit of Happiness.”
Kool and the Gang will assist the final picks column of the season.
State Finals Picks
Class 4A: Boyle County 28, Johnson Central 23. It was difficult to pick against the Golden Eagles after the adversity the team has faced the season and the effort they have shown to get back to the state final. The Rebels have moved “Straight Ahead” in the postseason, outscoring their four opponents, 204-55. Johnson Central had to battle back in the state semifinals against Franklin County, which showed it can prevail in a close game after dominating the opposition during a nine-game win streak. Boyle County’s balanced offense could prove a useful tool to find separation late as the Rebels claim another state title “Victory.”
Class A: Pikeville 34, Russellville 19. Both teams share the Panthers mascot, but that is where the similarities end. Russellville has held the No. 1 spot in Class A this season. Pikeville has played tougher opponents and has shown what it is capable of this year. A 36-7 win over Raceland last week is all the evidence you need. The offense will be “Too Hot” for Russellville to contain.
Class 3A: Belfry 32, Paducah Tilghman 14. The two teams met in a state final in 1985. It was Pirates coach Philip Haywood’s first state championship game. The legendary coach has become a fixture on the big stage since that day. Senior Isaac Dixon will be “Steppin’ Out” onto familiar surroundings on Saturday afternoon. He runs all over the Kroger Field turf to guide Belfry to its eighth state title.
Class 2A: Lexington Christian 35, Beechwood 31. Two of the best teams in Kentucky will clash on Friday. The contest might need to place three judges on the sideline to determine this heavyweight bout. The Eagles will “Cherish” their perfect season.
Class 5A: Frederick Douglass 27, South Warren 20. There isn’t a “Special Way” to win a state title. The Broncos show their muscle and ride off into the sunset with the 5A title.
Class 6A: St. Xavier 30, Male 28. There can be no margin for error if these two teams want to “Take It To The Top” of Class 6A. The Tigers avenge their only loss of the season.
Set Your Clocks
After the Class 4A final, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page. If you follow the page, you should get a notification when we go live from Kroger Field, likely sometime after 11 p.m. Zack Klemme and I will break down the game between Johnson Central and Boyle County.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Class 4A state championship: Johnson Central vs. Boyle County: WSIP 98.9 FM
