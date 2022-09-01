This is not the first time that Greenup County has opened 2-0. The Musketeers achieved the feat as recently as 2018.
But after enduring a pandemic and a winless season on the field in 2021, Greenup County’s victorious start should be acknowledged.
The Musketeers scored 77 points in their first two games, which eclipsed their entire total from last year. They scored in a multitude of ways against Fleming County and Martin County.
Greenup County’s confidence continues to grow. It was evident late in the game against the Panthers. Fleming County mounted a furious comeback with 26 straight to close the Musketeers’ lead to a point.
Coach Zack Moore rolled the dice and elected to call a pass play when they showed punt in the fourth quarter. The Musketeers were successful on fourth down. It was one snap, but it showed the atmosphere in Lloyd has changed course for the better.
Greenup County closes out the Dawg days of summer with a trip to Louisa tonight. It will be a step up in competition. It’s also another chance for the Musketeers to take another step forward.
The pick column will be celebrating a Green Day this week. The band will assist the selections.
Week 3 PicksPowell County 23, Bath County 20. The Wildcats enter the game with the better record, but I “Reject” the notion that the game can’t be close. The Pirates sport a 0-2 mark, but that will improve in Owingsville.
Boyd County 34, Lewis County 21. I could be “Redundant” and say the Lions will win this game. The joke is older than the gray hair on my face. The Lions from Vanceburg may keep this one close early, but the skill players from Cannonsburg will pull away for the win.
East Carter 30, Estill County 15. We hope the Raiders had the “Time Of Your Life” last season on their way to the state semifinals. It might be Green Day’s most recognizable song, but the title is actually called “Good Riddance.” East Carter can actually say the same to any thought of an Engineers win in the Raiders’ home opener.
Ironton 24, Fairland 17. The Fighting Tigers know they will get the Dragons’ best game “When I Come Around.” Ironton enters Rome Township off two gridiron battles in the first two weeks. The OVC could be decided in August. The winner of this game will have the advantage.
Nicholas County 31, Fairview 13. The Eagles and Bluejackets have had many Class A battles. You don’t have to tell Fairview to “Know Your Enemy.” Nicholas County has already produced two lopsided small-school wins this year. The visitors will make it three.
Fleming County 34, Martin County 18. The Panthers rebounded after a loss to the Musketeers with a strong defensive effort against West Carter last week. Fleming County doesn’t want to be “The Forgotten” in its own district and gets another chance to prepare against the Cardinals for bigger games ahead.
George Washington 27, Ashland 20. The two teams have regularly seen each other over the years and meet again in Charleston. The Patriots produced an eye-opening win against Cabell Midland last week and encounter a Tomcats team that made strides last week in a win over Boyd County. George Washington will need to keep its “Longview” locked on because Ashland can strike quickly with its passing game.
Lawrence County 29, Greenup County 19. I may have to play “Peacemaker” in Louisa after picking against the Musketeers again. Greenup County will compete against the Bulldogs, but Lawrence County can be difficult to contain when it unleashes the running attack.
Johnson Central 32, North Laurel 17. The Golden Eagles play their first true road game of the season tonight. No one should worry that Johnson Central might face “Burnout” from traveling so much. Another stout win always makes the ride home that much sweeter.
Pikeville 32, Paintsville 14. You will never face an “Ordinary World” when these two extraordinary programs get together on the football field. Don’t let the Panthers’ 0-2 record fool you. Close losses to Corbin and Covington Catholic give Pikeville extra incentive to perform well against the rival Tigers.
Raceland 35, Rowan County 16. The Rams had a “Welcome To Paradise” when they unveiled the new home turf on Saturday. Raceland collected 511 total yards of new real estate against Russell and will be looking for more when it welcomes the Vikings to town.
Wheelersburg 24, Russell 14. The Pirates come calling to Henry R. Evans Stadium after showing their defensive muscle against Ironton and outscoring Archbishop McNicholas out of Cincinnati to win in overtime. Russell hopes to be “Having a Blast” after the game, but after its recent offensive struggles, Wheelersburg’s defense might be difficult to overcome.
Set Your ClocksAfter your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team — and we just may have a guest panelist this week! Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!Tonight’s radio coverage:
Powell County at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Lewis County at Boyd County: WKKS 104.9 FM, koolhits1057.com
Estill County at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Ironton at Fairland: WIRO 1230 AM
Nicholas County at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Martin County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM, wfle.fm
Ashland at George Washington: WBVB 97.1 FM
Greenup County at Lawrence County: koolhits1057.com
Johnson Central at North Laurel: WSIP 98.9 FM
Pikeville at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Rowan County at Raceland: WIVY 96.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Wheelersburg at Russell: koolhits1057.com