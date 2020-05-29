We all desire closure. It can be disheartening to have something you are passionate about taken from you, regardless of the reasoning or explanation.
It’s difficult to start the next chapter of your life when you feel the last one is far from finished. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the KHSAA to cancel state basketball tournaments and stopped the spring sports season just as it was getting started.
Every high school athlete looks forward to his or her final year in uniform. Years of training, conditioning and preparation leads to the anticipated culmination of that hard work.
The health crisis didn’t give players the opportunity to savor one final season in the sun. The players did not get the chance to enjoy time alongside their teammates or experience the thrill of competition one last time. It hasn’t gone unnoticed at The Daily Independent.
Graduation is one of the most important days on the student calendar. For an athlete, Senior Night is just as special. The feeling of walking across the field, hearing their name called and celebrating their accomplishments is an occasion they remember forever.
Starting next week, we will be saluting the seniors from baseball, softball, tennis, bass fishing and track and field from each school in our coverage area. Coaches have graciously given their time to send in pictures and offered glowing words on what these athletes have meant to the program and how they have inspired with their effort and leadership.
Don’t miss it!
