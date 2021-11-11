It’s time to talk turkey.
The big holiday is less than two weeks away, but we get to experience another football feast tonight.
We all have our favorite Thanksgiving dish. It’s the one that you look forward to every year to adorn your plate. Whether it’s the main dish or a special side, you enjoy it more because you are surrounded by family and friends.
There is another event to savor in the month of November. Postseason football.
With the current playoff format, several rivalry games set the table for an interesting night of pigskin across the area with district titles on the line.
The most familiar Thanksgiving treats will help with the picks tonight. I added a special dish at the end that reminds me of happier times.
You will find the food choices in bold. These selections will leave you satisfied or, like my post-Thanksgiving activity, asleep on the couch with a loosened belt.
Playoff Week 2 Picks
Belfry 36, Lawrence County 20. Your holiday meal should include the sweetest side — cranberry sauce. The Bulldogs are hoping for a sweeter trip to Pond Creek after the Pirates left a bad taste in their mouth during the regular season. Belfry savors another postseason win over its district foe.
Ashland 29, East Carter 21. The Raiders won their first playoff game in 16 years last week against Greenup County. The seasoned Tomcats bring plenty of spice to this matchup. Ashland headed into the playoffs after a bye week, and it has energized the offense. Like a tasty pumpkin pie, Tomcats will eventually instart to slice through the East Carter defense.
Mason County 14, Fleming County 13. My first thought on this playoff battle might be cheesier than the top of your broccoli casserole. First team to score 14 points will win. The last two meetings were decided by a total of six points. Fleming County won both tilts, but the Royals find a way to reign in the elimination game and move on to the third round.
Johnson Central 41, Letcher County Central 18. The Golden Eagles have not lost a district game since joining Class 4A, District 8. Every positive play and yard gained against the Cougars is just gravy as Johnson Central prepares for tougher games ahead. Letcher County Central doesn’t present a challenge tonight.
Raceland 28, Paintsville 17. Rams quarterback Logan Lundy was as smooth as your favorite mashed potatoes when the two teams met at Memorial Stadium three weeks ago. The sophomore eclipsed 100 yards on the ground and scored three times. The Tigers have taken their lumps this season and will arrive at Ram Stadium prepared for a physical contest. Raceland possesses too much firepower.
West Carter 38, Martin County 21. The Comets have won 20 straight games against district opponents. West Carter has waited until the second half to take the stuffing out of its district competition over the last month. The Cardinals keep improving and present a roadblock for the Comets on their postseason journey. Cole Crampton’s motor has been running on all cylinders and the offense takes control to keep the streak intact.
Ironton 25, Wheelersburg 16. My grandmother made an onion casserole every year. I looked forward to it every year until I could no longer digest dairy. Opponents have found the Fighting Tigers’ defense hard to digest this season. Ironton has only given up 89 points in 12 games. The two rivals collide in Portsmouth on Saturday. Expect the score to look completely different than the 40-6 Tigers victory in the season opener. Ironton’s playoff experience guides the team to another victory in the series.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show, “Eleventh Hour” live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area teams. We will also look at potential playoff matchups the following week. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Ashland at East Carter: WBVB 97.1 FM, WUGO 99.7 FM
Mason County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Letcher County Central at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Paintsville at Raceland: WKLW 94.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Martin County at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
Saturday:
Wheelersburg vs. Ironton (at Portsmouth): WIRO 1230 AM
