The regular season ends tonight. It’s scary when you consider how fast the slate has concluded.
From the first official day of practice to tonight’s final whistle, 14 weeks are gone in the blink of an eye.
District games have been played, but several district races are not set in stone with the current RPI system. Plenty of meaningful games remain on the docket before the postseason starts next week.
The matchups are sweeter than your favorite “Halloween” candy this weekend. Will coaches have any tricks up their sleeve tonight? As we wait for kickoff, I will treat you with these horrifying picks.
I’m not a fan of horror movies. I figure the following selections are scary enough.
Week 11 Picks
Nicholas County 31, Bath County 14. I don’t need “The Sixth Sense” to realize the Wildcats face a difficult opponent when the Bluejackets visit Owingsville. Bath County will feel the sting tonight.
Johnson Central 29, Belfry 23. I sound like a broken record, but still disregard the Pirates’ 4-5 record. These two mountain rivals like this test late in the season. Each team carries a top seed into the postseason and still hopes to play in Lexington a little over “28 Days Later.” The Golden Eagles pull away late.
East Carter 30, Martin County 20. The Raiders have that “It” factor this year. East Carter keeps moving forward after its big win over Russell last week and a victory over a good Cardinals team solidifies the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, District 7.
Lewis County 22, Fairview 13. The Lions get their second victory of the season after taking care of “The Birds.”
Fleming County 32, Harrison County 21. A win over rival Mason County has been “The Shining” moment for the Panthers this season. Fleming County keeps the momentum after a solid performance in its regular-season finale.
Magoffin County 34, Morgan County 17. The Cougars have made strides this season, but picking their games makes you want to “Scream.” The Hornets have too much offense tonight.
Mason County 24, Greenup County 16. “Don’t Look Now,” but the Musketeers keep improving and will have the Royals’ full attention in Lloyd. Greenup County played one of its best games of the season last week at Putnam Stadium. The team has a bright future, but Mason County finishes strong.
Paintsville 35, Pike County Central 23. The Hawks are preparing for Harris Phelps this week. When the running back touches the ball, it could mean “Se7en” points. Pike County Central has given up a bevy of touchdowns this season. Opponents average 40 points a game and the trend doesn’t stop tonight.
Lawrence County 27, Raceland 25. Two great defenses. Two great offenses. I would rather face Freddy on Elm Street than try to pick this game. The Dawgs’ running attack features so many weapons and a scheme that most teams don’t face during the season. Lawrence County gets the slight edge here, much to the delight of Sharon Kinner, the aunt of Bulldogs coach Alan Short.
Rowan County 31, Montgomery County 16. The Vikings have balance on offense, and senior Cole Wallace is not a treat to tackle for opposing defenses. “The Candyman” gives his team a sweet victory.
Russell 27, West Carter 20. The Comets did not use “The Exorcist” to end their losing streak to the Red Devils last year. A last-second touchdown pass gave West Carter its first victory in 28 tries. Russell starts a new streak tonight and enters the postseason on a winning note.
Ironton 37, Wellston 17. The Fighting Tigers entertain the Golden Rockets in the opening round of the Division V playoffs on Saturday night. The welcome mat doesn’t stay out for long. The Ironton offense has a blast and advances with a win.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage
Nicholas County at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM,
Johnson Central at Belfry: WSIP 98.9 FM
Martin County at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Lewis County at Fairview: WKKS 104.9 FM, koolhits1057.com
Mason County at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at Harrison County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Morgan County at Magoffin County: koolhits1057.com
Paintsville at Pike County Central: WKLW 94.7 FM
Lawrence County at Raceland: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Montgomery County at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM
West Carter at Russell: koolhits1057.com
Saturday:
Wellston at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.