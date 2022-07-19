Good things never last.
I say otherwise.
Several sports writers from The Daily Independent have taken the annual tour at the start of the summer football practice. The dead period is long over, and another gridiron season is around the corner.
I took my ninth jubilant jaunt in this pigskin paradise on Monday. I started in 2013 and my consecutive string was broken in 2019 when our current esteemed sports editor Zack Klemme had to fill in for me.
My longevity withstanding, it seems even more amazing that the coaches have put up with me for that long.
The football coaches were once again generous with their time as they prepare their respective teams for Friday Night Lights.
I tuned up the Lincoln the night before. The tank was filled after I took out two loans, broke a piggy bank and ransacked my couch to find the money needed to top off the tank these days.
The alarm clock now collects dust in a drawer. My bladder seems to take such joy in waking me up before the sun rises.
Unfortunately, the sun won’t come up until later in the day as I’m greeted with rain and dark clouds as I leave my apartment.
It’s not the start I was looking for, but I boldly venture into Four Down Territory again. My first stop? A reigning Class 3A state semifinalist.
East Carter
I meet the newspaper’s Swiss army knife — copy editor, page designer, writer, and photographer, Matt Jones — at Steve Womack Field in Grayson around 10:30 a.m.
It seems like it only yesterday when the Raiders battled perennial powerhouse Belfry on their home turf in the state semifinals last November. The streets of Carter County had to be empty that night because it seemed everybody was at the football field.
Our good friend Jim Shelton was blaring the celebratory siren in the press box. He would even let us take a turn while he tweeted pictures shot at an angle where his Twitter followers could get a glimpse of my bald spot.
The early rain moved East Carter’s practice indoors where we found coach Tim Champlin conducting study hall in the school library.
The players grasped all the names, numbers and formations he drew up on the dry-erase board, but I was lost instantly. Champlin said the discussions in a vital part of the process.
The younger guys can learn that each player has a job to do, and it helps to know the responsibilities of all 11 guys when the ball is snapped.
“During the season, we're going to go (to the practice field) no matter what,” Champlin said. “If it's really bad like it was today, we're not going to put them in those situations. I feel like we can get more out of a mental session. It was the first big one that we've had this year. We try to do those periodically, especially when we're installing and going over new stuff.”
The Raiders lost several key contributors to last year’s 11-4 team that also won a district championship. It means new players will make the transition to more minutes and more responsibility.
“We went to work,” Champlin said. “It's a new team and a new year. The team last year was very successful and had a lot of accomplishments. Now it's this team's turn to pick up and continue on where they left off. They’ve done a great job with work ethic and in the weight room up to now.”
“I have a lot of guys that took for the leadership of the guys last year,” he added. “They continued those things and accepted their new roles. I got some guys that are going to step up for us.”
Ashland
It took just one stop for me to fall behind schedule. I turned onto U.S. 60 and made my way to Ashland. My mom will be happy to know that I obeyed the speed limit and there was never any danger of hydroplaning.
Thankfully, new Ashland coach Chad Tackett extended practice a few extra minutes, so I arrived to see the last moments. I’d hate to run for being late. If you’ve seen me lately, that would not go well.
The head coach whistle now hangs around Tackett’s neck after spending 15 seasons as a Tomcats assistant.
“It's more responsibilities,” Tackett said. “I have to take care of all the administrative stuff on top of coaching. I have good assistants around me that makes my job a lot easier. I've seen now why (former coach) Tony (Love) was stressed out a lot. I understand because you start to wear this hat with all the stuff that goes into it.”
Football players have grown accustomed to playing in the rain. The bad weather would not put a damper on the team’s attitude or enthusiasm at practice.
Tackett said he wanted to hit the ground running. He focused on developing a solid practice routine and installing the offensive and defensive game plan.
“I think it all goes back to the leadership and mentality of your kids,” Tackett said. “We've always had the mindset that we spot the ball. Whether it’s in the parking lot, on the field or it could be in the gym. Wherever we spot the ball, we are ready to play. We came out today and had a good day at practice despite the conditions.”
Boyd County
After transcribing my earlier interviews and a nap interlude, I headed to Boyd County where the Lions seemed fired up for the new season.
Jones and I already knew that Boyd County would be on the field. The turf can withstand a monsoon. It was evident a few times during the soccer season last fall.
The team had an impressive showing at a 7-on-7 tournament at Kentucky Christian University over the weekend where they finished in second place.
“We tried to do a good job of keeping the kids fresh,” coach Evan Ferguson said of the Lions’ offseason. “We lifted every day at school. We spent two extra weeks doing speed training. We hired a new strength coach, Micaiah Branch, who has college experience.”
“We want to make sure that we take care of the athlete,” he continued. “If they are not trained properly, there's no way they can perform at a high level. We preach that hard work works. They have to understand that it's all worth it.”
Ferguson said the effort he’s seen over the last few months shows who is fully committed to the program. It’s one of his main talking points during the first week of official practices.
“We want to get the right people on the bus and the wrong people off the bus,” Ferguson said. “You want to make sure you have guys that has been with us all year and will bust their butt every day. They are going to play for Boyd County. You have the county proud factor. We’re going to play for each other. There are a lot of individuals that make great plays, but teams win championships.”
Raceland
The Raceland JFL field showed no ill effects from the morning rain. It looked as impressive as the Rams roster.
A few transfers entered the mix during the offseason to complement the wealth of experience that Raceland brings back to the gridiron this year.
Preparing for the next campaign in a full-year process. It starts the day after the previous season ends. Players can now see a new season on the horizon, just a month away and coach Michael Salmons has seen the energy level rise during practice.
“We have got a lot of veteran guys,” Salmons said. “I think our roster is half underclassmen, half upperclassmen. They are excited to get back out here and get to work again. That's what really stokes everybody’s fire, but you need to put in the work to get there.”
Salmons said it was fun last week getting the guys back together after the dead period. The Rams won the aforementioned 7-on-7 tournament in Grayson.
It gets the competitive juices flowing again, but Salmons knows the real test comes when you get all 22 players on the field.
“You want to see guys compete,” Salmons said. “Unfortunately, it’s not 11-on-11. There are some limitations there. But I want to see them in their first exposure to competition and when things don't go their way. It’s how they handle adversity. … The guys were playing hard. It was a good weekend for us.”
Extra Point
The Daily Independent’s 50th annual football preview will be in your hands on August 19. Over 60 pages of stats, stories, schedules and photos covering 20 high school teams that will get you ready for the upcoming season. It’s the ultimate gridiron guide.