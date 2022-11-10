My picks record this season is truly disturbing.
I will counter that disappointment with the achievements of local teams on the field. Eight postseason games complete the Friday night docket.
The usual suspects still dominate the schedule in mid-November as several unique matchups take place this week before the dreaded RPI rankings take over the festivities.
A game that seems better slated for after Thanksgiving will commence tonight when Belfry visits Putnam Stadium. Lawrence County defeated those same Pirates for the first time in 20 years to earn the chance to welcome Greenup County back to Louisa.
Raceland greets a familiar playoff foe in Ram Stadium. Boyd County’s improving football program and renewed success means the Lions get to host the defending Class 3A champions on their home turf.
I hope these picks are less disturbing as we acknowledge the new release from the band Disturbed. Their song titles accompany the selections this week.
Playoffs Week 2 Picks
Belfry 23, Ashland 17. “Are You Ready” for this game? If you’re not, “What Are You Waiting For?” A pair of heavyweight programs meet in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Pirates don’t resemble the same team as years past and the Tomcats look nothing like the team from earlier in the season. Heavy rain is expected, so a slight edge to the Belfry running game.
Bell County 33 Fleming County 18. The Bobcats seem “Unstoppable” at home, but if the visiting Panthers can sustain drives, the game should be low-scoring. Bell County rings up another playoff win.
Paintsville 30, Bishop Brossart 14. The Mustangs have been a common postseason opponent for Class A teams in our area, and you have to “Believe” the Tigers, after the schedule they played, can go on the road and advance to the next round.
Boyle County 35, Boyd County 17. The Lions can “Hold On To Memories” after a breakthrough season for their program that included two consecutive home playoff games after going 14 years without one. The Rebels present a huge challenge with which the high-powered Boyd County offense can’t keep up.
Johnson Central 37, Wayne County 16. Battling the physical, bruising running attack of the Golden Eagles feels like “Ten Thousand Fists” to the gut. The Cardinals can stay close early but can’t stomach the offensive onslaught.
Greenup County 24, Lawrence County 21. The Bulldogs might be “The Vengeful One” after the Musketeers left Louisa with a win in Week 3 of the regular season. “Hey You,” Greenup County quarterback Tyson Sammons may be the top dog on his team, but an experienced supporting cast helps keep the Musketeers moving forward.
Raceland 38, Paris 14. The Rams want to play in “The Game” at Kroger Field, but they have to stay focused on each step along the way. The Greyhounds will spend more time chasing Raceland’s offensive weapons.
Ironton 27, Portsmouth West 17. The Fighting Tigers look “Indestructible” as the No. 1 team in Division V entering a region semifinal battle with the Senators. Ironton wants to keep its campaign going against Portsmouth West, who has won 11 straight games. The score is close, but the Tigers move on.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Photographer Matt Jones will also offer insights through his lens. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Class A
Paintsville at Bishop Brossart: WKLW 94.7 FM
Paris at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Class 3A
Belfry at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM
Fleming County at Bell County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Greenup County at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Class 4A
Boyle County at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Wayne County at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Ohio Division V
Ironton vs. Portsmouth West (at Portsmouth): WIRO 1230 AM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.