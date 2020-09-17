Not one to rest on his laurels, I did enjoy a perfect opening weekend of football picks, along with Zack Klemme.
Those come few and far between, but that is not the real reason why I feel giddy heading into Week 2.
Sports are back in full force. The last 14 days have been cause for celebration. It was great watching players finally get the chance to compete. Coaches, administrators and fans surely had smiles on their faces underneath their masks.
A tip of our caps to all those who paved the way and did everything possible to provide a safe environment to enjoy sports again. You made “All The Right Moves.”
It also correlates with the pick theme this week. That is the title of a 1983 movie that included a young Tom Cruise. He plays a star defensive back in a small town in Pennsylvania. He has to overcome obstacles in his life as he tries to live out his dream of playing at the next level.
Cruise’s vast movie collection will assist our Friday pigskin parade. Let’s all continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations, so this doesn’t become a “Mission: Impossible.”
I feel the need. The need for picks …
Week 2
Garrard County 24, Bath County 12. The matchup was supposed to be part of a bowl-game doubleheader in Owingsville, but COVID-19 split the contests up this weekend, pushing Raceland-East Jessamine to Saturday. Garrard County won’t pull the wool over our eyes and trade Golden “Lions for Lambs.”
Fleming County 27, East Carter 13. This was a close contest last year in Flemingsburg, but what will be the “Fallout” from the Raiders’ 43-0 loss last week to rival West Carter? East Carter progresses, but the Panthers win their season opener.
Greenup County 21, Fairview 8. The Eagles welcome the Musketeers from Class 3A to the Wood tonight. Greenup County and Fleming County might feel a little like “The Outsiders” having to wait an extra week to get their season rolling. It will only be the sixth meeting all-time between Fairview and the Musketeers. Zack Moore gets his first win as Greenup County coach.
Russell 32, Montgomery County 14. If the Indians keep their focus on stopping Nathan Conley and the Red Devils backfield, that might be “Risky Business.” Quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk proved last week that Russell can score points in the passing game.
Nicholas County 34, Morgan County 6. The Cougars put up some fight last week in Westwood, but the Bluejackets are “Far and Away” the better team tonight.
Ironton 45, Rock Hill 6. The Fighting Tigers are clearly the “Top Gun” in the Ohio Valley Conference and will be a tough hill to climb for the Redmen.
Rowan County 28, Lewis County 12. Senior Cole Wallace will have the final word in the Vikings’ first win of the season. He could also be called “The Last Samurai” as he looks to slice and dice his way through the Lions defense.
West Carter 29, Boyd County 14. Leetavious Cline put up big numbers again last week, but the senior has “A Few Good Men” alongside him that can score points, such as Orry Perry, Jackson Bond and Blake McGlone. It’s more than enough to turn away the visiting Lions.
Raceland 26, East Jessamine 17. After two weather delays against Pikeville last Saturday, the Rams are hoping for no more “Days of Thunder” this weekend. The two teams meet in Owingsville in the second half of the Rob Withrow Memorial Iron Bowl. Raceland coach Michael Salmons called last week’s game a teaching moment. The Rams show what they learned against the Jaguars.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Garrard County at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Fleming County at East Carter: WFLE 95.1 FM, WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Greenup County at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Russell at Montgomery County: koolhits1057.com
Nicholas County at Morgan County: WLKS 102.9 FM
Ironton at Rock Hill: WIRO 1230 AM
Lewis County at Rowan County: WKKS 104.9 FM, WQXX 106.1 FM
Boyd County at West Carter: koolhits1057.com
And Saturday:
Raceland vs. East Jessamine (at Bath County): koolhits1057.com
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.