If I had an office door, a do not disturb sign on the doorknob would be appropriate this week.
There was a disturbance in the force. It is my fourth season picking games, but I had my worst week during my short tenure last weekend.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom. We’ve had an exciting two weeks to open the 2021 slate.
We’ve seen players excelling in new roles. Defenses are flexing their muscle and fans have enjoyed some scintillating finishes.
I intend to get back on track. I will turn to one of my favorite bands, Disturbed, for their assistance with the picks.
As I try to reverse my field, let’s not forget to “Hold on to Memories” that we make each week. And hopefully one day, we will see every area athlete take their respective field without the cloud of a COVID-19 cancellation present.
Week 3 Picks
George Washington 24, Ashland 14. The Tomcats have encountered two hotly contested games so far and will stay “Inside the Fire” when the Patriots visit Putnam Stadium tonight. Ashland has had trouble hanging on to the pigskin, which could prove troublesome against a George Washington team that served up a shutout and forced three turnovers in its season opener last week.
Lawrence County 23, Greenup County 12. The Musketeers have not enjoyed “The Sound of Silence” around their program the last two Friday nights. Greenup County will be counting the minutes until they finally get the season started. The Dawgs’ bark will be heard.
Ironton 28, Fairland 17. “Remnants” of Ty Perkins’s dramatic kickoff return will still permeate Tanks Memorial Stadium this week. Ironton will not need any last-second heroics against the Dragons.
Boyd County 27, Lewis County 13. With two teams of Lions, Vanceburg could be “The Land of Confusion.” Both teams are looking for more clarity on the offensive end after last week. Boyd County will see more real estate.
Fleming County 30, Martin County 12. The Panthers were shut out a week ago and will have “No More” of that. The Cardinals can’t overcome a determined Fleming County team in Inez.
Morgan County 22, Jackson County 21. This duo is not “Two Worlds” apart. The Generals have not played a game this season due to COVID-19. The Cougars have given up 98 points in their first two matchups. Can we expect another command performance in West Liberty?Morgan County picks up its second win.
Raceland 27, Rowan County 17. Raceland continues to be a road “Warrior” with another game away from Ram Stadium. The Rams will not see their home turf until Sept. 24. The Vikings’ Cole Wallace and Zach Menard provide offensive obstacles, but Raceland wins in the trenches, allowing Jules Farrow and Noah Wallace to rack up yardage.
Russell 28, Wheelersburg 16. Russell crosses the river for a matchup with the Pirates. It’s just the third meeting between these two programs. Wheelersburg will look to defend its home field, but the Red Devils bring a solid defense and will keep their record spotless. Connor Goodall led the way with 20 tackles last week, according to statistics reported to the KHSAA. “Are You Ready?”
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
George Washington at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM
Lawrence County at Greenup County: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Fairland at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Boyd County at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM, koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at Martin County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Jackson County at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Raceland at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Russell at Wheelersburg: koolhits1057.com
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.