It’s the dawn of a new football season.
Although the sun will set before the opening games tonight, we get a first look at the pigskin players and find out who could be contenders and who could be pretenders.
One early win or loss will not determine the final outcome this December but each team wants to get the 2023 slate off on the right foot.
It is also a new era at The Daily Independent as I took my first crack at designing the football preview issue. We hope you are enjoying your gridiron guide that was included in this edition.
We will have copies available at our office on 17th Street if you want to swing by and grab your copy.
It certainly took a cast of talented characters to put it together. Matt Jones offered his photography expertise and designed our cover for the second straight year.
Sportswriter William Adams, along with freelancers, James Collier and Ben Spicer, penned several of the team stories. Editor Aaron Snyder stepped up to contribute as well. All their efforts are appreciated.
You will find several photographers showcasing their work throughout the 64-page preview issue. John Flavell, Taylor McKnight, Marty Conley, Falecia Collier, David Malcolm, Mike Marsee, Evan Dennison, Darrin Spencer and the illustrious Kevin Goldy have graciously helped us out with art over the years and we are thankful for their efforts.
I’m sure the excitement level is back as I take another swing at the weekly picks. Just like Raceland’s Logan Lundy and Noah Wallace displayed on our preview cover, I’m trying to break down a wall to regain the top spot in our pick’em by bringing out my selection “Sledgehammer.”
The songs of Peter Gabriel will accompany the picks for opening night. I just hope that I can “Turn It On Again” and not end up “Throwing It All Away” in the first week.
Week 1 Picks
Raceland 27, Ashland 23. We get a “Big Time” matchup in the opening week. The Rams have won the last two meetings and I’m sure the Tomcats are motivated to end the streak there. Raceland is not at “Home Sweet Home” until Sept. 15. Ashland will continue its stellar play after the conclusion of the 2022 season but Raceland has enough to win a third straight.
Greenup County 30 at Coal Grove 17. The Musketeers start the new year in a Hornets’ nest. Coal Grove will need multiple players to stop the visitors’ running game but will get “In Too Deep” to pull out a victory.
East Carter 24 at Estill County 13. The Raiders will make tracks to Estill County to face the Engineers. It’s full “Steam” ahead with a new quarterback and he has experienced running backs behind them. Can the offense rack up yardage in Week 1 or will it need a couple of games to conduct cohesion?
East Ridge 29, Morgan County 16. It’s too early to go to “Mercy Street” for the Cougars. The program keeps putting in the effort to take a step forward.
Bath County 23, Fairview 19. “Don’t Give Up” on this game too soon. These two teams produced a close game last season and hopefully, history will repeat itself.
Henry Clay 31, Fleming County 18. “Here Comes The Flood” of rushes from Austin Trent. He’s one of the most physical backs in the area and hopes to fill the stat sheet on the road at 6A Henry Clay. The step up in class could be the difference here on opening night.
Wheelersburg 17, Ironton 13. “In Your Eyes,” this predicted outcome would seem like a gamble pick. Wheelersburg has an experienced team returning and Ironton brings back just three starters on defense. But, it is still Ironton. Even with the eye of the Tiger, the Pirates have a rival in their sights.
Johnson Central 34, Madison Central 18. The Golden Eagles fall in their opener at home? If you think so, “Come Talk to Me” so I can voice my disagreement. Johnson Central’s Zack McCoart and Carter Conley have big nights rushing the football.
Nicholas County 25, Lewis County 18. “Excuse Me.” Haven’t you heard the Lions program is on the rise under coach Gene Peterson? The Blue Jackets come to Vanceburg looking to start the season 1-0. Sometimes you waver with Week 1 picks and I’m liable to get stung with this selection.
Paintsville 27, Floyd Central 20. The Tigers no longer have the services of Harris Phelps but Paintsville coach Trevor Hoskins can finally proclaim that “I Have The Touch” in home openers in Memorial Stadium. It helps when you are not hosting defending state champions.
Pike County Central 29, West Carter 19. There goes “That Voice Again” in my head that tells me I should take an improving Comets team. West Carter brings back experience but I will need to see a few games to see how it translates to the field.
Lawrence County 33, Rowan County 14. The Bulldogs will bring a “Red Rain” to Morehead and create quite a storm for a young Vikings team. Rowan County will always compete but the Dawgs will unleash their new-look offense early.
Mason County 24, Russell 17. The Red Devils had “Exposure” to several close calls last season and are determined to change those outcomes this season. It’s still a growing process against a Class 3A state semifinal team in the Royals.
Boyd County 33, South Point 21. The Lions start the season the same way they did last year. All signs point to another Lions win. “That’s All” I got this week.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “11th Hour” live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at approximately 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. William Adams, Matt Jones and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries in the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Raceland at Ashland: Cats Radio 93.3 FM. 1340 AM, koolhits1057.com.
East Carter at Estill County: koollhits1057.com
Morgan County at East Ridge: koolhits1057.com
Bath County at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at Henry Clay: WFLE 95.1 FM
Wheelersburg at Ironton: WIRO 1230 FM
Madison Central at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Nicholas County at Lewis County: koolhits1057.com
Floyd Central at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Lawrence County at Rowan County: WKYH 99.3 FM