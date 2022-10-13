I feel like a pawn in the picking game this year.
The high school football season is winding down already, and we all need to be hitting our stride with elimination games on the horizon.
Teams at the higher levels have directly impacted the pick’em game.
Louisville and Kentucky have been more up and down than the elevator at the Empire State Building. Marshall wins on the hollowed grounds of Notre Dame Stadium, but the Herd can’t hold off Bowling Green. Then they let Troy defeat them the following week without scoring an offensive touchdown.
The Browns are self-destructive, and all three of the Bengals’ losses have come on last-second field goals.
No matter the outcomes this week, we will all be rewarded with the release of a new album by my favorite band, Alter Bridge. It’s titled “Pawns and Kings.”
The postseason for most fall sports has begun as we start crowning champions. These picks won’t receive any royal treatment.
Week 9 PicksAshland 28, Russell 20. If you haven’t seen a different Tomcats team over the last few weeks or believe the 0-7 Red Devils don’t have a chance at Putnam Stadium, you need to “Open Your Eyes.” Both have shown they can make big plays and stay competitive for 48 minutes. Ashland still carries the momentum tonight.
Paintsville 31, Betsy Layne 8. “All Ends Well” for the Tigers tonight in Stanville. The biggest game on the calendar awaits them next week at Raceland.
Greenup County 26, East Carter 23. In the balanced Class 3A, District 7, teams have found it a chore to find “Isolation” at the top. The homestanding Raiders have a pivotal game in front of them against the Musketeers, who after a winless-on-the-field season have reversed the field and eye a No. 1 seed.
Raceland 39, Fairview 7. The Eagles will try to find ways to soar, but the Rams’ defense will leave them with “Broken Wings.” The offense should leave them grounded.
Fleming County 30, Pendleton County 15. Will the Panthers have “Fallout” after a defeat last week against district rival Mason County? The Wildcats shouldn’t do much to derail their path to a home playoff game.
Johnson Central 33, Harlan County 14. The Golden Eagles will not “Slip To The Void” between them and their district foes. Johnson Central keeps the offense firing and improves its district win streak to 20 games.
Ironton 34, Gallia Academy 12. The Fighting Tigers wear the crown in the OVC. The group is like “Pawns and Kings” as Ironton hands the Blue Devils their second straight setback after starting 7-0.
Belfry 27, Lawrence County 21. Has the time come for the Bulldogs to get their first victory over the Pirates since 2002? Lawrence County will “Rise Today” and present a serious challenge, but Belfry will find a way to leave Louisa with its 27th win in the series.
Martin County 30, West Carter 16. The Comets are looking for progress each week. The Wildcats should have the advantage here at home, but “Before Tomorrow Comes,” West Carter still realizes it can grab a playoff spot next week.
Mason County 31, Lewis County 14. It’s a “Brand New Start” for the Lions program this year and they are making the most of it. Lewis County will compete in Maysville, but the Royals will eventually pull away.
Breathitt County 32, Morgan County 13. We respect the Cougars program, but anyone who likes picking their games must be “Addicted To Pain.”
Prestonsburg 35, Bath County 16. “Blackbird” is my favorite Alter Bridge song. It seems appropriate to place it here, because the Blackcats will claw out a victory over the Wildcats.
Boyd County 28, Scott 24. Great Scott, it’s a big district game for the Lions. A victory means that on “The Other Side” of this matchup is a showdown with the Vikings. Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson and Rowan County coach Kelly Ford each want to call their team “My Champion.”
Set Your ClocksAfter your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent‘s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Photographer Matt Jones will also offer insights through his lens. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!Tonight’s radio coverage:
Russell at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Paintsville at Betsy Layne: WKLW 94.7 FM
Greenup County at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Raceland at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Pendleton County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Johnson Central at Harlan County: WSIP 98.9 FM
Gallia Academy at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Belfry at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM
Lewis County at Mason County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Breathitt County at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Bath County at Prestonsburg: WKCA 97.7 FM
Boyd County at Scott: koolhits1057.com