A nap-filled vacation without deadlines is my idea of a fun time. The excitement level does not reach very high in my world.
During my hiatus, I remembered something that I already knew. You can’t replace the atmosphere of a football Friday night.
I had a sports film festival during the week I was gone. My favorite flick will always be “Hoosiers” with the great Gene Hackman as coach Norman Dale.
The two-time Oscar winner was also a coach in “The Replacements.” Shane Falco, played by Keanu Reeves, leads a group of replacement players that stumble into a playoff spot in a fictional professional football league.
The cult comedy classic may not be the greatest film, but it does have entertainment value. It resembles my picks this season. The selections aren’t the best, and yet they are bound to amuse at times.
There is still plenty of time for a second-half comeback. Hackman’s impressive list of films will assist this week.
As the great Shane Falco once said, “I wish I could say something classy and inspirational, but that wouldn’t be our style. … Pain heals. Chicks dig scars. Glory lasts forever.”
Week 5 Picks
East Carter 20, Perry County Central 14. Just as Raiders running back Charlie Terry will be the primary “Target” for the Commodores defense, East Carter will have to keep its eye on senior Cam Miller. He has accounted for seven touchdowns and 418 total yards for Perry County Central. The two teams had only one day to prepare for a new opponent. I give the edge to the Raiders defense and home field.
Rowan County 28, Greenup County 13. Landin Raines and Rocky Miller found the end zone a combined five times for the Vikings last week. Cole Wallace should produce his usual large numbers but doesn’t have to be “Superman” every Friday night for Rowan County to be successful.
Johnson Central 34, Rock Creek Christian (Maryland) 20. Another new team outside the Bluegrass will invade “The Birdcage” tonight. The Golden Eagles are playing with so much emotion. Rock Creek is a private Christian school from Maryland. They bring a 1-1 record, according to MaxPreps. The team is also called the Eagles, but they won’t fly home with a win.
Paintsville 27, Knox Central 17. The Tigers venture “Behind Enemy Lines” again with a trip to Barbourville. Paintsville rides the momentum from its first victory last week and the rushing attack of Harris Phelps.
Lawrence County 29, Magoffin County 16. Bulldogs quarterback Alex Strickland has shown plenty of “Night Moves” with his speed and elusiveness. The new No. 5 team in Class 3A won’t get stung this week by the Hornets.
Bath County 26, Lewis County 12. The Wildcats hope to put a 28-point defeat a week ago in the rearview mirror at Vanceburg. Lewis County may keep it competitive at the start. but I see “No Way Out” for the Lions.
Boyd County 23, Mason County 14. The Lions only see brighter days ahead after their 3-1 start to open the season. Boyd County adds another victory to its record after the “Twilight” sets in at Maysville.
Paris 27, Morgan County 20. You won’t have to worry about “The French Connection” in this matchup. These Greyhounds reside within the Kentucky state line. It’s not the City of Light but Paris will shine a little brighter tonight.
Russell 31, Montgomery County 16. After consecutive setbacks, the Red Devils are primed to turn things around against the Indians. Russell won last year’s meeting, 42-8, and you shouldn’t expect a “Narrow Margin” in the return game.
Ironton 35, South Point 17. The Pointers may need a “Class Action” to get past the Fighting Tigers. The two teams didn’t play last year due to a COVID-19 cancellation. South Point enters the game at 0-3, but the verdict is already in. Ironton resumes Ohio Valley Conference play in style.
Raceland 24, West Carter 21. The Rams have had the “Absolute Power” in this series. Raceland meets the Comets for the 27th time tonight, and the Rams have won 24 of those meetings. An experienced West Carter defense will have plenty of staying power, but Raceland will have enough to close out the contest.
Ashland 28, West Jessamine 18. The Tomcats did not have to resort to any “Extreme Measures” during their time away from the gridiron. Ashland welcomes the Colts to a Saturday night soiree at Putnam Stadium. The Tomcats have plenty of horsepower to pick up their first win with the extra preparation.
Green 25, Fairview 19. The game will be played at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg on Saturday night. There would be some “Unforgiven” issues if I didn’t use a few Pirate references here. The Eagles have so many obstacles this season to navigate. Green will eventually find smooth sailing.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at 11 p.m. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action, preview Saturday’s games and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio
coverage:
Perry County Central at East Carter: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Greenup County: WIVY 96.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Rock Creek Christian (Maryland) at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Paintsville at Knox Central: WKLW 94.7 FM
Magoffin County at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM
Bath County at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM, WKCA 97.7 FM
Boyd County at Mason County: koolhits1057.com
Morgan County at Paris: koolhits1057.com
Montgomery County at Russell: koolhits1057.com
Ironton at South Point: WIRO 1230 AM
Raceland at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Saturday:
West Jessamine at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM
Fairview vs. Green (Ohio): koolhits1057.com
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.