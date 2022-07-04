That typical feeling-out period between new coaches and their players? Don't expect major issues in that process for Shane Marushi and Ashland's baseball program, he said.
"I've had a lot of these kids since they were 8 years old," said Marushi, a former Ashland American Little League All-Stars manager who has served as a Tomcats assistant coach for the last three seasons. "They know exactly where I stand. There's no gray area with me. I'm black-and-white on everything. They know what's gonna be expected.
"Probably as soon as they saw it on Twitter, they thought, 'We're gonna be working our butts off.' It's not gonna be a shock to them. They know what's coming, and the expectations will fall in place really, really quick."
That continued relationship helped sell Ashland on Marushi as its new skipper, Tomcats athletic director Jim Conway said in a Friday release.
"We feel that his experience has prepared him to lead the baseball program and are excited for him to begin," Conway said.
Marushi inherits a team that went 11-19 in 2021. The Tomcats went through a midseason coaching change, when Evan Yongue resigned and Derek Runyon finished the year. Marushi was on the staff.
Ashland won four of six games late in the season to ensure a 16th Region Tournament berth and redeem a campaign that had its share of rough spots between the lines and outside them.
"Anybody that went through a year like this -- and I hated it for our seniors -- but our young guys got a baptism by fire, so to speak, and some of them got thrown right in the mix pretty quick," Marushi said. "There were nights we were really good, and there were nights that we were not so good. That's a learning experience. They can look back on it and say, we can't just show up.
"We weren't bigger, stronger, faster. We were the young guys, so we can't just show up; we've gotta go out and compete every night. That's the way this game is anyway, you're not gonna play your best every night, but you've gotta go out and compete."
That starts with pitching, Marushi said. How he wants the Tomcats to play will sound familiar to fans who followed Ashland's glory days under former coach Jeff Wilcox and his oft-cited "three keys."
"You've gotta pitch it, you gotta catch it, you gotta hit it," Marushi said, "and if you can do those three things well, you give yourself a chance. You gotta win the walks, the errors, the big innings, and you set yourself up pretty well."
Marushi is a 1994 Boyd County alumnus. He is looking to bring the fervor of Lions clubs of that era to his new job.
"When I played at Boyd, we expected to win the regional championship every year. That's just the way it was," Marushi said. "Ashland, they've had some great years back under coach Wilcox. The tradition's there. It's just, we've gotta get the kids to buy in. We've gotta make baseball exciting again.
"When you were at Boyd County, you couldn't wait to play. You couldn't wait to get into that jersey. We've gotta get that to carry over here to Ashland. Once we do, I think we can get rolling."
Marushi was an assistant on Ashland clubs that played in the region tournament final in 2019 and '21.
Marushi, 46, is employed by Ramey-Estep Homes and married to Cindy. They have two sons who are no strangers to maroon -- Cameron, 20, a 2020 Ashland graduate, and Brady, 14.
Brady led the Tomcats in hits (27) and RBIs (26) as their eighth-grade catcher this past season.
Hours after news broke of his hiring on social media, Marushi found the reception warm, he said.
"I had to put my phone on charge (before an interview) because I didn't want it to go dead," he said. "I haven't stopped yet, really. It's been exciting.
"I've got a lot of congratulations sent, a lot of people I haven't heard from in a long time. I can't wait for dead period to end and get to work. That's the only hard part now, is waiting."
