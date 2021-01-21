INEZ A shorthanded Russell team nearly pulled off a road victory on Wednesday night.
The Lady Devils used a big second half to pull even in regulation but fell in the extra session to Martin County, 75-73.
Russell had five players out of the lineup due to COVID-19 and contact tracing. The Lady Devils still found plenty of scoring punch and posted three players in double figures.
Senior Aubrey Hill had a team-high 25 points and recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. Josie Atkins splashed three triples and finished with 21 points on just nine field goal attempts. Hannah Sanders added 16.
Russell (1-1), playing in its second game of the season, faced a 12-point halftime deficit. The Lady Devils erased the margin outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 23-11, in the third frame.
After an even fourth quarter, Martin County (5-2) found enough offense in overtime to turn back Russell.
Katie Marcum led all scorers with 28 points for the Lady Cardinals. Laken Williams made two 3s and netted 21 points. Lakyn Porter canned three from downtown and collected 14 points. Porter and Williams also grabbed eight boards a piece.
RUSSELL 17 15 23 15 3 — 73
MARTIN CO. 19 25 11 15 5 — 75
Russell (73) — Sanders 16, Hester 3, Hill 25, Atkins 21, Quinn 2, Darnell 6. 3-point FGs: 6 (Sanders, Atkins 3, Darnell 2) FT: 15-29. PF: 15.
Martin County (75) — Williams 21, Snyder, Porter 14, Cassell 5, Marcum 28, Allen 4, Warren 3 Mollett. 3-point FGs: 6 (Williams 2, Porter 3, Warren) FT: 6-10. PF: 21.