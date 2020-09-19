HUNTINGTON Joan C. Edwards Stadium has seen its share of glory days. Saturday will rank as one its best.
Marshall entertained No. 23 Appalachian State in front of national audience and 12,050 socially distanced fans. It was the first time the Thundering Herd played on CBS since the 1992 Division I-AA National Championship, one year after the university opened its current historic home turf.
Marshall didn’t win a title on Saturday but used a stout defensive effort to defeat the Mountaineers, 17-7.
The momentous list of firsts didn’t stop there.
It was the first time the Herd defeated a ranked opponent since 2003 at Kansas State. It was the first time in 44 seasons that they beat a ranked team in Huntington and the first time ever inside Edwards Stadium.
“Any time you get a win against a good football team, it’s special,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “People have respect for that program and what they did. I think our team is pretty good right now, as well. People should take notice that we have shot of being a great football team.”
Marshall redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells broke a school record for passing yards in a debut two weeks ago against Eastern Kentucky. Facing a much tougher opponent, Wells threw a pick in the first half during a stretch of questionable throws but showed the poise of a leader in the final two quarters.
Still clinging to a three-point lead, Wells found a wide-open Xavier Gaines in the middle of the field and the receiver sprinted 67 yards into the red zone. Wells fooled the Appalachian State defense with the read option and waltzed into the end zone untouched to set the final margin with 4:44 left in the third quarter.
Holliday said the experienced players around Wells have supplied leadership and improved his confidence.
“He is a mature guy for how young he is,” Holliday said. “Nothing rattles him. He made some tremendous throws. He had a couple of mistakes early on. He took care of the ball and had just one turnover.”
Brenden Knox reached the 100-yard mark by halftime and finished with 138. He burst through the line for a gain of 21 yards on the team’s first play. He accumulated 49 of Marshall’s 51 total yards on its opening drive that culminated with a 2-yard scoring plunge less than three minutes into the game.
Appalachian State responded with a 11-play march down the field. Quarterback Zac Thomas found Jalen Virgil in the corner of the end zone and senior managed to drag a foot inbounds while securing the football. The 11-yard TD catch tied the contest 7-7.
The Mountaineers had a promising drive late in the second quarter. Steven Gilmore had his number called for two pass interference infractions to prolong the offensive series. He stepped in front of a pass on Thomas’ third try and the pick thwarted another Appalachian State attempt to grab the momentum heading into halftime.
Shane Ciucci booted a 29-yard field goal a few minutes earlier to give Marshall a 10-7 lead at intermission.
Appalachian State totaled 96 yards on the ground, a week after producing 308 in their win over Charlotte. The Marshall defense continued to make big plays and negated a possible Mountaineer touchdown to start the fourth frame.
Thomas zipped the ball to Mike Evans, who broke free from the defense on fourth down and inches. The senior tried to outrace Brandon Drayton to paydirt, but the defender caught him at the 5-yard line and poked the ball away. Nazeeh Johnson recovered the ball for a touchback.
Appalachian State (1-1) also missed a short field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
“I told this team early on that we had a chance to be special,” Holliday said. “I really believe that. Of course, nothing has changed my mind today. I thought defensively we controlled the line of scrimmage. … We knew it would be a challenge going in. They made plays.”
Thomas was 22 of 38 through the air for 268 yards. Wells completed 11 of 25 for 163 yards. Tavante Beckett had 16 total tackles for the Herd.
Marshall (2-0) is off for two weeks. The Herd will travel to Bowling Green and start Conference USA play against Western Kentucky on Oct. 10.
