ASHLAND Putnam Stadium has been giving to the Ashland community for 85 years.
Now it’s time to give back.
“The Putnam Stadium Restoration Committee is beginning Phase II of the project that brought an entire facelift of the adored stadium in 2014,” Putnam Stadium project chairman Greg Jackson said.
There’s more that needs to be done and the committee is looking for additional donors to a stadium that means so much to so many and brought Ashland an undefeated state championship season in 2020, hoisting the 12th state championship flag high atop the stadium before last year’s season opener.
The two major items in Phase II are replacement of the lights and installation of artificial turf. The overall price tag for Phase II is approximately $1.6 million, with $1.2 million attributed to the lights and artificial turf. The current lighting is more than 30 years old. The grass surface is subject to degradation in consistency, making it unpredictable as the season progresses.
The goal of the project is to provide all-season and all-weather versatility and consistency of the playing surface to enhance and improve the experiences of players and spectators. While natural grass has been the standard in sports for decades, artificial turf has added benefits to athletes. Moreover, artificial turf requires minimal maintenance and upkeep. Natural turf takes volunteers more than 100 hours of preparation — including mowing, watering, seeding, pest control, fertilizing, and painting — to get the field ready for each Friday night game. It is increasingly difficult to have the required personnel to prepare for games and maintain the field.
“We have two individuals who have volunteered their time and expertise to groundskeeping duties at Putnam Stadium for years,” Jackson said, referring to Steve Conley and Joe McDavid. “But the task is becoming too big for them to continue in the years ahead. Should they ‘retire’ from this duty, the stadium field won’t pop like it does now. Adding artificial turf will make the stadium pop every single day without the manhours it currently takes to make that happen.”
While the field is currently limited to hosting football games, installation of new lighting and artificial playing surface will greatly expand opportunities for the students and community. The field will always be ready to be used when needed without concern that the surface will be damaged by repetitive use or inclement weather.
Installation of a new lighting system and artificial turf are long overdue, hence the initiation of the Putnam Stadium Restoration Foundation Phase II fundraising campaign.
“We are officially kicking off the Phase II fundraising campaign in hopes of securing the needed funding to accomplish all Phase II items,” Jackson said. “Thanks to the support of the Ashland Independent School Board, companies, groups and individuals, Phase I was completed without missing a home game. The school board has stepped up again with their financial commitment to launch Phase II of the project and now the Putnam Stadium Restoration Committee is turning their attention to everyone else in this team effort to raise the needed funds.
“On behalf of the Putnam Stadium Restoration Foundation, we appreciate your support of this project and ask Tomcats from across the country to join with us in continuing to make Putnam Stadium the best place to play and watch a football game in Kentucky,” Jackson said.
Anyone interested in donating can reach Greg Jackson at (606) 922-0623 or by email at gjjackson80@gmail.com.
Reach MARK MAYNARD at mark.maynard@kybaptist.org. Follow @mmaynardkt on Twitter.