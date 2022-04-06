Patricia "Patty" Sue Shope 1940-2022 Patty Shope, age 82, of Catlettsburg, Ky, passed gently away on April 2nd, 2022, at Woodland Oaks in Ashland, Ky. On March 10th, 1940, Patty was born in Ashland, KY, the daughter of the late Suzanne Sloan and Howard Shope. She was a 1958 graduate of Boyd …