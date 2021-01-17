ASHLAND The weather Saturday afternoon was downright chilly but inside Charles Stewart Gymnasium at Rose Hill Christian, junior Fairview guard Jaxon Manning was burning up the nets.
Manning torched the Royals for 36 points to lead the Eagles to their first win of the Roger Newton era in Westwood, 79-75. He also impressed his new coach in the process.
“Jaxon was very special tonight," Newton said. "He took his game to another level with 36 points and 11 rebounds. I feel like he is one of the top players in the region and he is only going to get better.”
The Eagles jumped out to an 18-10 lead after one quarter of play. Rose Hill’s Seth Akers then caught fire from three-point land. He drained five treys en route to 20 first-half points to pull the Royals to within 32-29 at the half.
Manning poured in 17 of his 36 points in the first half.
“Akers did a phenomenal job," Newton said. "We had a scouting report on him but we did not locate him well and he took advantage of his open looks."
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Fairview clinging to a 51-49 lead heading to the decisive fourth quarter and what an exciting quarter it was.
Fairview's Cody Caldwell opened the final stanza with an old fashioned three-point play off a nice assist from Manning. A trey from the Royals’ Kaison Coleman and an acrobatic layup from Stacey Jackson knotted the score at 54.
The Eagles put together a decisive 8-2 run over the next 90 seconds, fueled by two hoops each from sophomores Steven Day and Tanner Johnson, for a 64-56 lead Fairview did not relinquish.
Jackson, who poured in 22 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, did not let his team go away quietly. He scored consistently off the dribble and drained a couple of long-range 3s down the stretch. But Johnson and Manning combined to hit six free throws in the final minute to secure the Eagles' first win of 2021.
Fairview sank 27 of 33 free throws on the night to overcome 23 turnovers caused by Rose Hill’s 2-2-1 full court press.
Despite the Royals falling to 0-7, coach Johnny Bush was pleased with the play of Jackson and Akers, who combined for 63 of the team’s 73 points.
“Tate is in his second game with us and he is figuring out how he fits in with our offense," Bush said. "Stacey did a really good job in his decision-making. I am really proud of both of them and how they were composed throughout the game.
"This was a fun game to coach. We had all of our kids tonight and they were encouraging each other the whole game.”
Newton had a smile on his face when talking about the clutch play of Johnson and Day down the stretch.
“Day had a tough time early in the game and had a tough practice yesterday," Newton said. "I sent him and all the players a little text today to lift their spirits and let them know I have confidence in them. I thought he was phenomenal in the second half, as was Tanner. I really love the trio of Manning, Johnson and Day. We need to get a couple guys going and I think we can compete every game.”
The Eagles, who won the rebounding battle 50-23, improve to 1-6.
Fairview (79) -- Manning 36, Johnson 21, Day 17, Caldwell 5, Terry, Muncy, Adams, Harper. 3-Pt. FG: 4. FT: 27-33.
Rose Hill (75) -- Jackson 34, Akers 29, Larsen 5, Pennington 3, Justice 3, Vanhoose. 3-Pt. FG: 9. FT: 20-31.