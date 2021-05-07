WESTWOOD Fairview coach Cody Sammons and the Fairview Eagles are confident every time junior ace Jaxon Manning takes the mound.
Manning delivered the goods once again in the Eagles, 5-2 win over Bath County on Friday night.
The two-sport star delivered a complete-game gem, allowing only two runs and four hits while striking out nine Wildcat hitters. He also drove in the game-winning run in the Eagles’ three-run fifth inning.
“Jaxon is our guy,” Sammons said. “He throws strikes and he throws hard. He mixes in some good breaking stuff as well. We depend on him to win close games like tonight.”
Bath County catcher Jayce Smith tripled to left field and scored on Jacob Manley’s single to give the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead. The Eagles took advantage of a two-out Wildcat throwing error as Gage Crooks doubled to left to score Landon McDowell to knot the game at 1.
A diving catch by center fielder Corbin Sorrell on Bradly Adkins’s bloop ended the inning.
Manning and Bath County senior hurler Zane Blevins cruised through the next two innings, combining for nine strikeouts.
Fairview’s Dustin Allen lifted a pop-up in foul ground in the fifth inning that was dropped before working a walk that ignited a three-run rally for the home team. Manning delivered a one-out single to right to drive in Allen and give Fairview a 2-1 lead. McDowell hammered a double to deep left field to score Manning and make the score 3-1. Blevins exited for the Wildcats with six strikeouts in a strong performance.
Cody Caldwell walked with the bases loaded for the Eagles’ fourth run of the game in an inning that sent nine Fairview hitters to the plate.
Bath County coach Patrick Armitage knew the miscue was key to the rally.
“We didn’t do the little things tonight that we did the last time against Fairview,” Armitage said. “They are well-coached, fundamentally sound and they have four or five players that are really good. Our pitchers made the pitches but we just didn’t make the plays behind them tonight.”
Fairview added an insurance run on a bases-loaded walk to McDowell in the sixth for a 5-1 lead heading to the final frame. Manning hit two batters and walked another in the seventh, but got two strikeouts and a liner to shortstop to end the game. The Wildcats scored an unearned run on an Eagle throwing error to make the final score 5-2.
“We just didn’t get off the bus ready to play,” Armitage said. “It is nobody’s fault but our own. We are young and very inconsistent right now. We look to make excuses and it is my job as a coach to nip it in the bud. It should have been a one-run game, but hats off to Fairview. They made the plays to win the game.”
The Eagles (11-9) are improving and that has Sammons encouraged.
“We have come a long way since the beginning of the season,” he said, “and that is our goal, to get better every game and every day. I am very proud of our guys.”
BATH CO. 100 000 1 — 2 4 3
FAIRVIEW 100 031 X — 5 6 1
Blevins, Rogers (5), Donohew (6) and Smith; Manning and McDowell. W — Manning. L — Blevins. 3B — Smith (BC). 2B — Crooks (F),McDowell (F).