Casey Alexander slightly sighed when he was asked the question.
Will the Ohio Valley Conference have two teams in next month’s men’s NCAA Tournament?
“I would just say ‘possible,’” said Alexander, Belmont’s coach. “I wouldn’t say ‘probable.’”
Murray State, Morehead State and Belmont are the contenders. The Racers (23-2), ranked 23rd in this week’s Associated Press poll, lead the conference at 13-0 entering a contest with Morehead State today in Johnson Arena. The Eagles (19-7) and Bruins (20-6) are tied for second in the OVC at 11-2, fresh off Belmont’s 48-47 defeat of Morehead State on a last-second shot on Thursday in Nashville.
“It goes to show the players and coaches and programs in our league just deserve the respect nationally because we do have a great league,” Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin said. “Coaches know that; I don’t know if media nationally outside of the Ohio Valley have always necessarily given us that type of due respect, but we’ve got a really good league.
“We’ve got teams that are capable of competing with anybody, not just within our league, and to have three teams this year at the top that are just as close as we are, it just speaks to the competitive equity that we’ve got right now.”
One of the trio — barring multiple stunning upsets, though why else would they call it March Madness? — will claim the OVC Tournament title and with it an NCAA bid. The other two, highly qualified within their league, will have to make their case to a selection committee that has only handed out one at-large bid to an OVC team in the last 34 years.
You almost have to have 10 advanced degrees in math and physics to calculate which of the 358 Division I teams make the field of 68. Or — you could have invented the field of bracketology omnipresent on ESPN broadcasts and the internet from now until Selection Sunday.
Enter Joe Lunardi. No less an authority than ESPN’s father of the cottage industry of bracketology sees Murray State as being as close to a lock for an at-large bid as there is in the OVC, as long as the Racers have no bad losses between now and the OVC Tournament final on March 5 in Evansville, Indiana. Lunardi tabbed Murray State as a No. 10 seed in his projected bracket earlier this week.
“Really, the only thing to discuss is who has at-large possibilities as we speak,” Alexander agreed. “Murray State, if they did not win the (OVC) tournament, I think they have a great probability of being an at-large team; that’s assuming they take care of their business from now until that point.”
The problem with that is, any loss between now and the OVC final would likely be regarded as a bad loss, and Murray State narrowly avoided one of them on Thursday with a strong second half in a 73-62 win at Tennessee State.
“To me, if you lose to a decent program on the road in your league, I don’t bang you much for that,” Lunardi said Tuesday in a phone interview. “The (selection) committee’s history isn’t quite as generous.”
Lunardi views Belmont’s nonconference resume as good enough to keep the Bruins in the at-large conversation, “but I don’t think it’s ever really gonna be their time to talk,” he said.
And the Eagles “just don’t have enough meat and they’re not gonna have enough meat for an at-large,” Lunardi said. “And the only way they’re gonna have enough meat is to win a game or two that would give them the automatic (bid).”
After 32 automatic NCAA bids are awarded, the committee parcels out 36 at-large selections. It does not look at a bubble team’s conference affiliation nor its conference record, Lunardi said.
“Now I happen to think that’s dumb,” Lunardi said, “because I think that if league play is 60% of your season, it should be categorized as such. But they by rule view every team as an independent.”
So if the OVC gets one bid and, say, the Big Ten or the ACC gets nine, it’s not because the committee specifically chose all those big-conference schools over mid-majors.
The selection committee bases much of its decisions on the NCAA’s NET rankings, which tracks teams’ home, road and neutral-site records and results against teams divided into four quadrants based on overall strength. Typically, schools with wins against Power Five leagues (Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Pac-12) plus the Big East hike their NET ranking and thus have better chances at an NCAA at-large bid.
The problem for mid-major leagues like the OVC: Power Five teams rarely schedule home-and-home games in places like Morehead or Murray because big schools dare not risk a loss that could keep them out of the field.
Gonzaga is the exception. The Bulldogs are first in the NET rankings and could rise to No. 1 in the AP poll after top-ranked Auburn lost at Arkansas on Tuesday.
As of Friday night, Murray State’s NET ranking was No. 28, Belmont sat at No. 46 and Morehead State’s was 108th.
If two OVC teams make this year’s tournament, it would be a rarity.
Before Murray State and Belmont made the 2019 field, the last time it happened was 1987, when Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee State were in the field. The Governors lost to Notre Dame in the opening round, while the Blue Raiders upset Illinois before falling to Providence, which reached that year’s Final Four.
Morehead State and Murray State have pulled off NCAA Tournament upsets in recent years.
In the 2011 Southeast Regional, the 13th-seeded Eagles shocked No. 4 seed Louisville, 62-61, when Demonte Harper drained a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds to go and Kenneth Faried blocked the Cardinals’ Mike Marra’s shot to win the game. In the 2019 West Regional, the 12-seed Racers pounded fifth-seeded Marquette, 83-64.
Murray State seemingly has the best shot at gaining an at-large berth this season, with the highest NET rankings. Alexander, meanwhile, thinks Belmont’s five non-conference wins over teams in the NET’s top 100 – No. 49 Saint Louis, No. 60 Chattanooga, No. 68 Iona, No. 79 Furman and No. 99 Drake – should also be considered.
Morehead State won the OVC Tournament last year. Spradlin believes that experience helps in 2022.
“You’re playing so many games that practices can’t be long, two-, two-and-a-half-hour grueling practices,” Spradlin said. “So I think it just helps with that sense of urgency on a day-to-day basis, that the guys know, ‘hey, look, it’s this time of year, we gotta be fresh, we gotta be sharp,’ and having that experience certainly drives that message home and helps with the consistency of it every day.”
Lunardi agrees that recent familiarity with Morehead State in the NCAA field could linger in the back of committee members’ minds as a check in the Eagles’ column.
“Last year doesn’t matter in terms of data, but there is a human element,” Lunardi said. “Most of the 10 people in the room last year will be in the room this year. They know that Morehead was there and they know it was respectable and that the league is even better this year, and they’re right there.”
Belmont and Murray State are headed to the Missouri Valley Conference next season. To Spradlin, that means there will be added incentive for the Bruins and Racers down the stretch and on OVC Tournament week. (Racers coach Matt McMahon declined to be interviewed through a spokesman.)
“All those coaches and players are extremely competitive, and that gives them one last thing to add to the fire that gets them going each and every day,” Spradlin said. “Same thing for us.
“We’re the team remaining out of us three in this conversation, we’re the only one that’s gonna be in the OVC next year, and we want to stay atop and we want to send them out with the message that, hey, we’re at the top of the league right now and we’re gonna stay there for a long time to come.”