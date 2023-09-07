ASHLAND Ashland was looking to land punches in bunches Thursday night as it took down East Carter in three straight sets (25-19, 25-14, 25-15).
“That East Carter team is really good and very scrappy,” Ashland coach Jason Clark said. “They bring the ball back a lot and we have to go on the attack. Our middles were great tonight… our back row played well. All of them did a great job tonight.”
The Volleycats found ways to stretch the lead multiple times throughout the match, but the Raiders were still difficult to ultimately put away.
“When we had our first preseason scrimmage, and the one thing I noted was not quitting on the ball,” East Carter coach Jennifer Clark said. “I told them if you don’t quit, good things will happen. That’s what we’re working on.”
This is the ninth straight win by the Volleycats over the Raiders.
The first five points of the opening set went to Ashland.
East Carter got four of the next five points, but the Volleycats ran off another 5-0 run to force Jennifer Clark to call the first timeout of the match.
After trailing 12-4 following the timeout, the Raiders fought back to make it a 19-16 deficit.
Unfortunately for East Carter, Ashland got the next four points to put the Raiders in a tough spot just two points away from dropping the first set.
East Carter tried to stay above water, but ultimately fell 25-19 in a set where the opening run by Ashland proved to make the difference in the end.
“East has some girls who can get the ball down,” Jason Clark said. “We had some hard swings. We got the ball to our center and went on the attack.”
The Volleycats’ first set was highlighted by a pair of aces from Karley Sperry and Grace Clark.
Ashland started out even stronger in the second set, storming out to a 7-1 lead that led to East Carter calling an early timeout.
Coming out of the break, Ashland started to run away, including a big spike from Khia Robinson, quickly turning their lead to 22-6.
The only positive for East Carter during that time was a well-executed strike from Emma Berry.
It seemed to be an inevitable set for the Volleycats, but the Raiders refused to concede.
Sparked by an ace from Averie Giles, East Carter started an 8-2 run to make it 24-14.
“I think this is a turning point for us,” Jennifer Clark said. “We’ve had a few tough games in a row, but the trajectory here is to keep moving forward. We’re working for that postseason play and I think we’re headed there.”
With just one point standing in front of another Ashland set, however, the Raiders’ rally wouldn’t be enough.
The Volleycats took the second set, 25-14.
The third set started much closer with East Carter grabbing an early 2-0 lead.
A pair of aces from Sperry gave Ashland its first lead of the set at 5-4.
From there, the Volleycats got back to their dominating ways.
“The faster we play, the better we play,” Jason Clark said. “Anytime we can get that energy up, it’s good for us. If we have to play a slow-down game, we tend to get lulled to sleep. So we want to do things to keep them moving.”
A 10-1 run put Ashland up 13-5 and had East Carter calling a timeout.
The Volleycats would extend that lead to 16-6, but true to form, their opponents wouldn’t just roll over.
The Raiders managed to stay in step with Ashland moving forward, but couldn’t find a way to gain back any significant ground.
When the dust settled, Ashland took the final set, 25-15, to take the match in three straight sets.
“We did good tonight, but we get into situations where we jump out to a six or seven-point lead, but then we let them back in with three or four points in a row,” Jason Clark said. “And they’re usually from our mistakes. So we have to do a better job at getting out of our own way and clean up the match at times.”
East Carter will look to bounce back on Monday at Fleming County.
Jennifer Clark hopes her squad can avenge the loss in last year’s 16th Region Tournament to the Panthers.
Ashland now sets its eyes on the Boyd County Invitational on Saturday.
Jason Clark is looking forward to that tournament atmosphere and facing stiff competition.
