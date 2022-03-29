RUSSELL Hayden Mains was not in much of a giving mood when Rowan County rolled into Russell on Tuesday night.
His Vikings, however, were in a mood for taking and they took as much as they could.
Mains tossed a no-hitter while missing the perfect game by one batter in the final frame and pitched behind a 17-run lead as Rowan County cruised to a 17-0, four-inning win over Russell.
“When you get a lead like that, just throw it down the middle,” Mains said. “They can’t hit an 18-run home run. That’s all (assistant) coach (Craig) Pearcy preaches over there. Let them hit it and that’s what I did.”
Mains worked behind his defense while challenging Russell with his fastball most of the night and the outcome was nearly perfect. However, the start toward the no-no was nearly snatched away by JK McKnight in the first inning after he battled through 12 pitches before hitting a flare to the Vikings’ second baseman for the second out.
“Everything they hit, they hit hard,” Mains said. “That second batter nearly got me. He just kept fouling balls off. About the second batter of the second inning, I was in a groove and started hitting my spots better.”
Rowan County skipper Scott Collins quickly referenced the same hitter as Mains in what could have led to a much different outcome had he reached.
“The two-hole guy battled him hard right off the bat, so I didn’t know how it was going to go then,” Collins said. “After that, the next several guys up, he settled down and he had good command tonight. I was glad to see him get (the no-hitter) tonight.”
Rowan County’s offense aided in Mains’s ability to attack hitters with the fastball after staking him to a 6-0 lead through one and pushing it to 10-0 after two.
“That’s what we tell our guys, ‘Once you get a lead, pitch with the lead,’” Collins said. “’Don’t nickel-and-dime at the plate. Don’t try to be too cute with it,’ and he just went right after them. Obviously, when you get a few runs on the board it’s a little easier to pitch and we all know that. But he didn’t give in and he battled.”
The Vikings offense was as hot as the right-hander they sent to the bump. Rowan County hammered out 13 hits, led by a 4-for-4, five-RBI night by Caleb Cooper, who launched a grand slam in the second inning.
“Caleb Cooper has been hitting the ball hard all year long,” Collins said. “Tonight, they fell for him. It was good to see something go right for him tonight.”
Eight of the nine Vikings hitters recorded at least one hit, with Chance Furnish and Maguire Goldy tallying two each. Furnish drove in five. Mains recorded an RBI double in the first and Jayson Ingles smashed a bases-clearing triple in the same frame.
“That’s what we have been struggling with early in the year,” Collins said. “We have been taking 2-0 hacks on 0-2 counts. The last couple games, they have bought in. When you get two strikes on you, you shorten up and have a different approach.”
Rowan County took advantage of five walks and five hit batsmen in the win, a number Russell coach Tim Rice scoffed at when he heard it after the contest.
“Just too many free bases,” Rice said. “When you have runners on base and you fall behind to a good hitting team, they make you pay and they did tonight.”
Rowan County chased Russell starter Trent Tice after only one inning of work and reliever Clark Looney lasted 1 2-3 innings.
“Everything we threw up there, they hit it hard and they hit it where we weren’t,” Rice said. “I thought we had several good swings and we hit several balls hard, but we just hit them right at people and they didn’t.”
Rice added: “If you play long enough, you are going to take some of these and give out some of these. You just hope that you give out more than you take. You try to take the positives away, but at the same time, you have to make sure you are doing things the right way. We have to find a way to throw more strikes and right now we just aren’t doing that.”
