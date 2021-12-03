RUSSELL Raceland girls basketball coach Ron Keeton had to be feeling good as his Rams were competing well with heavily favored Russell in the first quarter. Throw in the fact Russell star guard Shaelyn Steele and two other Red Devil starters were saddled with two fouls, and the Rams were ready to make a run.
Russell senior Campbell Jachimczuk had different ideas in a 58-25 win for the Devils at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
The senior forward repeatedly drove to the hoop for baskets en route to 13 of her game-high 15 points to stretch the Red Devils’ eight-point first quarter lead to 35-12 at the half. Both coaches were impressed with the play of Jachimczuk.
“I was really happy to see her step up in that situation. She made some really nice drives and some good defensive plays. It was great for her confidence. I am so happy for her to have a great game,” said Russell coach Mandy Layne.
Keeton echoed Layne.
“She stepped up and played very well,” Keeton said. “She hurt us with her drives. We probably should have adjusted our game plan when Steele and (Bella) Quinn went out. A lot of credit to Campbell picking up the slack for them.”
The return of Steele in the second half was evident from the opening minute. She led the Red Devils on an 8-0 run with three baskets and a nifty assist to fellow guard Bella Quinn. Junior Jenna Adkins picked up her scoring and defense in the second half as well. The Red Devils forced 28 Ram turnovers and held them to a frigid 22.9 shooting percentage.
Keeton lamented his team’s poor shooting, but also credited the speed of the Lady Devils.
“We have to score the ball,” Keeton said. “Now we made some mistakes against their press but we have to make shots. Credit to them, they are great defensively; that is why they have won back-to-back region titles. We got some great shots but we didn’t knock them down. We have to get in the gym and get better shooting the ball.”
Russell (1-1) pushed its lead to 50-17 after three quarters of play. The fourth quarter was played with mostly reserves for both teams.
Layne knows the importance of having Steele on the floor.
“We have to have her and the other starters in the game,” said the winning coach. “It is the second game in a row Shaelyn has been in foul trouble. Our bench really came through for us tonight but we need her on both ends of the floor every night.”
Keeton was pleased with the play of eighth-grader Naomi Maynard, who scored seven straight points for his team in the second half.
“Nim is somebody who has worked her game relentlessly,” Keeton said. “She had a great middle school season and helped her team win a championship. She is a gym rat and a great teammate. I was pleased her and our whole team never quit tonight.”
The Rams travel to Lucasville Valley (Ohio) Monday night looking for their first win of the season.
The Red Devils now gear up for the EKC Tournament, where a possible semifinal game with West Carter could happen Monday night at 8 at Russell.
Layne knows the tourney will be a challenge.
“We have struggled to win the EKC tournament,” she said. “We are excited to possibly play two top-five teams (West Carter and Rowan County) next week. It will be good to see where we stand after this coming week.”
RACELAND 7 5 7 6 — 25
RUSSELL 16 19 15 8 — 58
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Hapney 0-5 2-4 2 2
Picklesimer 0-3 0-3 3 0
Broughton 2-4 1-4 3 5
Mackie 2-7 0-0 10 5
Maynard 3-11 0-0 2 7
Lacks 0-1 0-0 1 0
Boggs 0-2 2-2 2 2
Burney 0-1 2-2 3 2
Thomas 1-1 0-0 0 2
Gartin 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 6
TOTALS 8-35 7-15 32 25
FG Pct.: 22.9. FT Pct.: 46.7. 3-Pt. FG: 2-17 (Maynard 1-6, Mackie 1-4, Hapney 0-2, Broughton 0-2, Picklesimer 0-1, Lacks 0-1, Burney 0-1). PF:14. Turnovers: 28.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Jachimczuk 6-14 2-3 5 15
J. Adkins 4-6 1-2 3 9
Steele 5-8 2-4 3 12
Quinn 1-2 0-0 0 2
Atkins 1-3 0-0 4 2
Sanders 3-6 0-0 1 6
Darnell 1-6 0-0 1 2
Oborne 1-5 3-4 2 6
Fitzpatrck 0-2 0-0 2 0
M. Adkins 2-3 0-0 1 4
Allen 0-1 0-0 0 0
Boyd 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 8
TOTALS 24-55 8-14 30 58
FG Pct.: 43.6. FT Pct.:57.1. 3-Pt. FG: 2-15 (Jachimczuk 1-6, Oborne 0-3, Steele 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Sanders 0-3, Darnell 0-1,M Adkins 0-1, Allen 0-1, Boyd 0-1). PF:19. Turnovers: 14.
Officials: Sowards, Middleton, Jones.