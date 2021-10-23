PAINTSVILLE Raceland’s first two minutes of action at Paintsville were ones the Rams would rather just forget.
However, Rams quarterback Logan Lundy made it one to remember with a career night rushing. Lundy scampered for 137 yards on 17 carries and scored three times to lead Raceland over Paintsville, 36-19, Friday night at Memorial Field to clinch home-field advantage through the first two weeks of the postseason.
Raceland rallied around the work of Lundy for 311 rushing yards, the most the Rams tallied in a single game this season.
“They are a very physical football team,” Lundy said of the Tigers. “We started running the football and like I’ve said before, when we find something we can do, we aren’t going to stop until you stop us.”
But the way the night started for the Rams were far from picturesque. After the Tigers won the toss and elected to receive, they needed only one play and nine seconds to dent the scoreboard after AJ James hit Austin Allen in stride for a 65-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
“It was one that we thought would be there,” Paintsville coach Trevor Hoskins said. “We repped it a lot this week and we thought it would be there. We wanted to come out and show Raceland we were going to be aggressive and the guys executed it great.”
On the ensuing possession, Raceland’s first snap from midfield sailed past Lundy for a loss of 22 yards, setting up second-and-32 from their own 28. Eight plays later, Lundy bullied his way to paydirt for the first of three rushing scores and a lead the Rams kept for the rest of the affair.
“Tonight, we felt like we needed to try and run the ball,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “I never dreamed we would run it 50 times and only throw it nine. Typically, we are a little more balanced than that, but once we got into the flow of the game after a less-than-ideal start, I thought we really settled in and exerted our physical play at the line of scrimmage.”
Raceland extended its lead early in the second after Noah Wallace picked off his third ball of the year to set up a five-play, 61-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard Conner Hughes run for a 15-6 lead. But Paintsville answered 49 seconds later after Harris Phelps found a seam and dashed 51 yards untouched to pull the Tigers to within two.
Phelps led the Tigers with 96 rushing yards on 19 totes and a score.
However, Lundy provided another answer for his Rams after the 205-pound quarterback found daylight and showed off his speed on his longest rush of the year — 59 yards.
“They always make fun of me and say I’m slow,” Lundy laughed while talking about his teammates. “I proved them wrong tonight.”
Paintsville looked poised to answer the bell once again, driving deep into Raceland territory and had first-and-goal from the Rams 9 with 1:06 remaining in the half.
But four plays later, Raceland’s Cole Conlon got to the quarterback for the sack as the Tigers came up empty before halftime.
“It’s huge in any football game,” Hoskins said of the failed drive before the break. “I said going into this game, the keys to winning a game when you are playing a good football team is when you have chances in the red zone, you have to capitalize. Two times tonight we were in the red zone and didn’t finish. A lot of credit goes to them and in those situations, we have to finish.”
Raceland’s first drive of the second half resulted in an interception that led to another Paintsville touchdown behind James’s 9-yard pass to Zach Taylor to cut the deficit to 22-19 with 6:42 to play in the third.
James went 14 of 22 through the air for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Raceland’s defense held the Tigers to 3 of 9 on third-down conversions. The Rams on the other hand were 10 of 15 on third-down tries, allowing them to possess the football for nearly 27 minutes.
“We call that the money down and it’s a very big stat for us,” Salmons said of third down. “It will be up on the board on Sunday when the kids walk in. I think the biggest key for us, offensively, we were in third-and-manageable most of the night.”
Raceland’s biggest drive started with 1:27 to play in the third. Thirteen plays and nearly eight minutes later it concluded with Lundy reaching the ball over the pile to break the plane of the goal line for a 36-19 edge.
“Really proud of Logan tonight and his physical play,” Salmons said. “He really rallied behind his offensive line and when his guys see him running behind his pads and lowering the shoulder when he gets into the secondary, his guys say, ‘I want to play with this guy.’”
Lundy had tallied 142 rushing yards on 38 carries prior to the trip to Paintsville.
The Rams’ 36 points marks the most they’ve scored against Paintsville in 15 matchups under Salmons’s guidance.
Raceland controls home field through at least the first two rounds of the Class A playoffs, setting up a potential rematch with Paintsville on Nov. 12 at Rams Stadium.
“Home field advantage is everything to us,” Lundy said. “It’s not over yet. We will probably have to play them again and they are a good football team.”
RACELAND 8 14 7 7 — 36
PAINTSVILLE 6 7 6 0 — 19
FIRST QUARTER
P—Austin Allen 65 pass from AJ James (kick fails), 11:51
R—Logan Lundy 3 run (Conner Hughes pass from Will Farley), 8:10
SECOND QUARTER
R—Hughes 25 run (Peyton Ison kick), 7:26
P—Harris Phelps 51 run (Carson Holbrook kick), 6:31
R—Lundy 59 run (Ison kick), 4:54
THIRD QUARTER
P—Zach Taylor 9 pass from James (kick fails), 6:42
R—Landyn Newman 9 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 2:40
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Lundy 1 run (Ison kick), 6:21
R P
First Downs 17 18
Rushes-Yards 51-311 31-106
Comp-Att-Int 4-9-1 14-22-1
Passing Yards 47 235
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Punts-Avg. 2-42.0 2-39.5
Penalties-Yards 9-108 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Lundy 17-137, Wallace 10-85, Farrow 14-52, Hughes 4-49, Heighton 1-5, Browning 2-5, Team 3-(minus 22)
Paintsville rushing: Phelps 19-96, Sexton 4-16, Taylor 1-7 James 7-(minus 13).
Raceland passing: Lundy 4 of 9 for 47 yards, interception
Paintsville passing: James 14 of 22 for 235 yards, interception
Raceland receiving: Newman 3-50, Gallion 1-(minus 3)
Paintsville receiving: Allen 3-75, Phelps 2-60, Taylor 4-34, Porter 2-29, Peters 2-21, Sexton 1-16