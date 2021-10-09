RACELAND Logan Lundy played like he was a cheat code on Madden Friday night when Raceland welcomed undefeated Betsy Layne to open district play.
The Rams sophomore signal-caller had a homecoming night to remember and one the Bobcats would like to forget. Lundy had a career night with seven total touchdowns as the Rams spanked the Bobcats, 62-20.
Lundy threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns while running for two more.
“I thought he was phenomenal tonight,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “I thought tonight he was on time with balls and we found some things that they were really giving us.”
Lundy threw touchdown passes of 26, 31, 54, 31 and 28 yards as three different receivers visited the end zone. However, many of the gashing touchdown throws started on a simple bubble screen that the Rams visited over and over.
“Their DBs didn’t seem to be playing it right, so we were going to take advantage as long as they gave it to us and it worked out,” Lundy said.
Over the past four contests, Lundy has thrown 12 touchdowns and only one interception while crossing the 200-yard mark in each of his last three games.
Landyn Newman grabbed a career-high 124 yards on four grabs, three for scores. Newman’s second score left the fans in awe after Lundy delivered a shovel pass with a pair of defenders trying to bring him to the wet surface and Newman found a seam that resulted in a 54-yard touchdown for a 48-20 lead midway through the third.
“Coach Salmons and (assistant) coach (Zach) Devine have been a real big part of me,” Lundy said. “They help me out in practice and are always on me and always want me to do my best. That helps me. Also having guys like Conner Hughes and Landyn Newman as receivers, they take care of me.”
Hughes closed the scoring with a 28-yard score only 57 seconds into the final stanza to start the running clock.
“We were hopeful to try to run the ball tonight, but they were bound and determined not to let us do that,” Salmons said. “So, we had to put the ball in the air and we made some nice throws and catches and we also made some nice pitches out there. I guess you could call them elongated runs, and our receivers caught the ball in space and made some explosive plays.”
Lundy’s best series came with 92 seconds to play in the half and 66 yards of grass between his Rams and the end zone. Lundy needed only 42 seconds to find paydirt with his first passing touchdown of the game for a 27-12 lead at the break.
“We work our two-minute—we call it our NASCAR drill—every week,” Salmons said of the series. “Would’ve never dreamed we would go 60-plus yards in just over 30 seconds. But we were on time with throws and our guys made plays in space. We did a good job of just taking what the defense gave us.”
Raceland cashed in on a key Betsy Layne turnover to start the contest after the first snap to Chase Mims sailed over his head and was recovered by the Rams. Five plays later, Lundy darted into the end zone for an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Lundy said the early score allowed him to just relax and go to work.
“It was huge and we didn’t take that team lightly,” Lundy said. “They’re a legit football team and we had some hard preparation, but that score was huge for us.”
Mims finished with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score but was held well under his 267-yard average through the air, going 10 of 24 for 151 yards. He rushed for 30 yards on 15 carries as the Rams defense limited an offense averaging over 500 yards an outing to 198.
Mims tossed a 70-yard touchdown only 18 seconds after Lundy had thrown his second of the night, marking the first points the Rams had allowed in the third quarter all season. But the Rams could afford the eight points allowed after adding 28 of their own in the third frame.
“In the third quarter, we had three or four touchdowns in the first six to eight minutes,” Salmons said. “We really exerted our physicality on both sides of the ball. Score. Got a stop. Score. Got a stop. We were just making play after play and just giving ourselves that separation that eventually led to the running clock.”
Parker Gallion, Noah Wallace and Jules Farrow each visited the end zone for the Rams with Gallion snagging his first touchdown of the season. Wallace tallied 87 yards on 10 carries.
B. LAYNE 6 6 8 0 — 20
RACELAND 15 12 28 0 — 62
FIRST QUARTER
R—Logan Lundy 5 run (Jules Farrow run), 10:14
R—Farrow 2 run (Peyton Ison kick), 4:29
B—Chase Mims 3 run (conversion fails), 2:34
SECOND QUARTER
R—Lundy 4 run (kick blocked), 10:05
B—Mims 3 pass to Nicholas Howell (conversion fails), 1:33
R—Lundy 26 pass to Landyn Newman (kick fails), 0:50
THIRD QUARTER
R—Noah Wallace 13 run (Ison kick), 10:01
R—Lundy 31 pass to Parker Gallion (Ison kick), 6:37
B—Mims 70 pass to Dylon Williams (Mims run), 6:19
R—Lundy 54 pass to Newman (Ison kick), 5:29
R—Lundy 31 pass to Newman (Ison kick), 4:36
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Lundy 28 pass to Conner Hughes (Ison kick), 11:03
B R
First Downs 10 21
Rushes-Yards 29-47 30-169
Comp-Att-Int 10-24-0 13-17-1
Passing Yards 151 262
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 3-35.0 1-40.0
Penalties-Yards 8-75 4-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Betsy Layne rushing: Mims 15-30, Music 8-16, Tackett 3-4, Team 1-0, Castle 1-0, Howell 1-(minus 3)
Raceland rushing: Wallace 10-87, Hughes 3-23, Farrow 4-22, Lundy 5-14, Austin 1-9, Browning 4-7, Burton 3-7.
Betsy Layne passing: Mims 10 of 24 for 151 yards.
Raceland passing: Lundy 12 of 16 for 255 yards, interception; Hughes 1 of 1 for 7 yards.
Betsy Layne receiving: Williams 3-105, Howell 4-28, Music 1-18, Robinson 2-0.
Raceland receiving: Newman 4-124, Hughes 2-68, Gallion 3-42, Wallace 1-9, Fannin 1-7, Bell 1-7, Farrow 1-5.