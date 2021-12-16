Tony Love led Ashland’s football program for nine seasons being perfectly content to share the spotlight that comes with one of eastern Kentucky’s premier coaching positions, preferring to put in the work behind the scenes and let the Tomcats’ results do the talking.
He stepped away Thursday displaying the same style.
“Nothing negative. Nothing bad’s happened. People have been great to me,” Love said Thursday night, hours after announcing his resignation to his team with intent to retire from the coaching profession. It’s not a flashy story that says, ‘Hey, he’s leaving because of this.’
“We’ve won a lot of games and I’m proud of that. I’m proud of the kids and the coaches. Just felt like it was time to step aside.”
Ashland went 81-29 under Love and claimed the 2020 Class 3A state championship — a proud program’s first crown in three decades.
That winning percentage puts Love at the top of the list among Tomcats coaches who stayed at least as long as he did — ahead of the legendary Vic Marsh, Herb Conley and Leon Hart.
Love passed his old boss, Hart, for second on the Ashland career wins list this season. Marsh remains atop that chart with 112 Ws.
“To think that I come from a place I call ‘The Ridge,’” said Love, a native of rural eastern Ohio, “into a prestigious place and program like Ashland, and to be the guy at the helm, is very humbling. I always wanted to make sure I didn’t mess it up and to work hard and try to continue the success and treat people with respect.”
He succeeded in all those regards, according to Ashland athletic director Jim Conway.
“He has worked hard to share his passion, vision and determination with his student-athletes,” Conway said. “Coach Love did things the right way and was a great example to all of the students and student-athletes that he had the opportunity to both teach and coach. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and his retirement.”
Love settled in northeastern Kentucky after playing collegiately at Morehead State. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Greenup County in 1993 before moving on to Ashland to join David Arthur’s staff a year later.
Love stayed on the Putnam Stadium sideline for 28 years — the last nine as head coach.
“I have so many stories to go back through, from the time I got here, not really knowing anything about football,” Love said. “I thought I did. Realized very quickly on the staff I couldn’t contribute very much.”
If that was true, it changed quickly. But beyond that, Love poured into a community he isn’t from, as a coach and an educator. And the experience transformed him.
“I look at the teachers donating days,” Love paused to collect his emotions, “when my son (TJ) got cancer, so I could stay home with him and still coach. The number of kids that were involved in the Relay for Life. Losing both parents, and three siblings, and the outpouring of the community. You just can’t quantify that.
“And I felt like they gave me so much,” Love continued after another pause, “I had to return that to them and the kids.”
Love will retire from teaching as well at the end of the school year, Conway said. At 54, Love may well have lots of life left in front of him and doesn’t mind not knowing what exactly it will hold.
“It’s been almost 30 years of a calendar being booked by football activities, (including) the offseason and the summer,” Love said. “I’ve talked to Ashley (Layman, Love’s significant other), and honestly, I don’t know (what’s next). Take a deep breath, enjoy a de-stressed life, or a lower-stressed life, I guess.
“That’s the great thing about retirement, is you have options. Just kinda explore the options that I have.”
Love said winning the state title in 2020 didn’t play any role in his decision to step away a year later.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of things,” he said. “I feel like you have to have a certain energy level to do this job at a high level, and I hope I’ve done it at a high level. And just like coaching, you assess, and I didn’t feel like, moving forward, I had that left in the tank at this point.”
Love believes his vacated job will be a great one for the next person to take it.
“The program’s in a great position,” he said. “It’s rich with talent right now. We played a lot of young guys last year. There’s a great coaching staff in place.”
