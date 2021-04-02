LEXINGTON Ethan Sellars did not get to experience Rupp Arena in Ashland’s opening round game to the fullest extent after getting in early foul trouble.
The junior made the most of his minutes in the first half in the Tomcats’ Sweet 16 quarterfinal contest with Boyle County Friday afternoon.
Sellars netted 13 points and was 3 of 3 from downtown in the first half as the Tomcats hammered the Rebels, 80-44, in running clock fashion to advance to the State Final Four for the first time since 1996.
“I just knew I had to get things going defensively,” Sellars said of the quick start. “I knew that if I stepped up on defense and got things going, my offense would create for itself.”
Ashland coach Jason Mays explained how a simple change in the defensive approach for Sellars, who is typically charged with guarding the opposition’s best scoring threat, allowed him to not have a repeat of the opening round first half against Knox Central.
“We put him on the Turner kid yesterday and logic would tell you to put him on (Luke) Imfeld today,” Mays said. “But something came up when my staff and I were talking today, collectively we said, you know what, if he gets an early foul, we didn’t want him to get in foul trouble two games in a row. So, we just listened to our gut and we started Colin (Porter) on him instead of Selly. I didn’t want him to go down that road two games in a row.”
Sellars finished with 20 points, tied for game best with Cole Villers, while going 4 of 4 from downtown in the affair.
Ashland (22-4) had four players in double figures at the break. Villers netted 12, Zander Carter tossed in 10 in the first quarter and Colin Porter added 11 in the second.
Ashland opened a 5-0 lead behind back-to-back Sellars buckets to start to contest and Boyle County answered the bell with a 4-0 surge of their own to trim the deficit to only one with 6:09 to play in the first. Two minutes later, Ashland led 15-4 after Sellars drained another triple and the onslaught was on.
“I think our pressure got them out of their offense and they just never really got into a flow,” Mays said. “Secondly, we did a good job on Imfeld. We never let him get going. There’s a lot of people to credit for this win.”
Ashland forced 17 turnovers and converted those into 27 points which often led to a Tomcats’ surge to blow the game wide open at the break.
The first 90 seconds of the second quarter saw an extension of the first with back-to-back triples by Sellars and Villers making it 32-10 with 6:33 to play in the half. Mays described the secret to the Tomcats early success on the physical Rebels in one word.
“Speed,” Mays said. “You have to beat them up and down the floor. You have to be better for 84-feet and not let you beat you in 20-foot spaces.”
Boyle County (22-5) connected on only six shots in the first half and saw four second chance looks, converting only one of them.
“It’s a point that we make,” Mays said. “They get one shot…I thought Sean Marcum did a great job of getting above everybody and getting those rebounds, especially early in the game. We call it one-and-done stops. They get one shot and when we get that rebound, we get to set the tempo. That’s our strength. We aren’t going to win an arm-wrestling contest with Boyle County and we know that. But we believe that we can beat them up and down the floor.”
Villers netted three freebies after drawing a hard foul on a 3-pointer attempt that gave Ashland a 35-12 lead with 4:45 to play in the half.
That’s when Porter joined the Tomcats scoring party by scoring the final 11 points before the break as Ashland’s lead had grown to 46-16.
“He’s a special kid and he’s only a sophomore,” Mays said of Porter. “He has the “It” factor with a capital I, capital T. When you look at him, he’s a facilitator. He’s averaging like 7.2 assists to 2.1 turnovers a game. He had some silly turnovers in the first half today, but the next game, he could score 35 and hit five 3s.
“He’s blossoming into one of the best point guards this state has seen in a long time. I know that’s a bold statement, but I think he’s one of the best the state has seen in a long time. He reminds me of Travis Ford.”
Sellars credited the team’s offensive success on the production of Porter and the type of attention he draws.
“It opens up everything, really,” Sellars said. “He’s a really great passer, but he can also get to the rim and finish. When he gets going downhill and is scoring, it’s hard to help off because if you don’t help off, we have shooters and if you help off, he can score it. It’s really hard to guard him.”
Ashland shortened the event in total time after back-to-back layups by Carter and Villers pushed the lead to 36 with 6:32 to play in the third, starting the running clock the rest of the way.
“We just got beat by a team that played lights out,” Boyle County coach Dennie Webb said. “They shot it well and played defense well. Hats off to Ashland. They just blew us out tonight. To be honest, they did use what we’ve done or been trying to do to people all year. I don’t think it was lack of effort on our part, it was just one of those games where nothing we did went right and a lot of that is attributed to Ashland. They just played great, shot it well…I don’t know what they shot for the game, but they lit us up. That one hurts.”
Carter netted 18 points while draining four 3s.
Ashland has won 13 straight and will meet Highlands today at 2 p.m. for a berth in the state championship.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Villers 7-10 5-5 2 20
Porter 5-9 0-0 5 11
Sellars 6-9 4-4 3 20
Marcum 0-0 0-0 7 0
Carter 6-8 2-2 2 18
Gillum 2-3 0-1 3 4
Atkins 0-1 1-2 2 1
Conway 0-0 2-2 1 2
Adkins 1-4 0-0 0 2
Davis 0-1 0-0 0 0
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Freize 0-0 0-0 1 0
Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ashby 1-1 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 28-46 14-16 27 80
FG Pct.: 60.9. FT Pct.: 87.5. 3-pointers: 10-17(Porter 1-3, Sellars 4-4, Villers 1-3, Carter 4-5, Adkins 0-2). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
BOYLE CO. FG FT REB TP
Sheperson 4-9 1-3 5 9
Imfeld 5-12 2-2 1 12
Webb 0-4 0-0 0 0
Barnes 1-1 0-0 2 2
Gillis 0-4 2-2 1 2
Ziesmer 2-2 0-0 2 4
Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0 0
Myers 1-1 0-0 2 0
Carr 1-2 0-0 1 2
Stone 2-3 1-1 1 5
Wilson 1-1 0-0 1 2
Padgett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hodge 1-4 0-0 0 2
Tarter 1-1 0-0 1 2
Engle 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 19-44 6-8 19 44
FG Pct.: 43.2. FT Pct.:75.0. 3-pointers: 0-7(Sheperson 0-1, Imfeld 0-2, Gillis 0-1, Hodge 0-3). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
ASHLAND 24 22 23 11 — 80
BOYLE CO. 8 8 10 18 — 44
Officials: Michael Romes, Charles Bierbaum, Brian Johnson