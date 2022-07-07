Sometimes they goofed off.
Other times, they were serious as a tornado coming down U.S. 60.
However you choose to describe them, whether it was cross country or track and field, Boyd County’s eight graduated distance-running seniors – JB Terrill, Gavin Brock, Grant Chaffin, Waylon Smith, Spencer Elswick, Sophia Newsome, Emily Harrington and Hannah Bevins – are some of the best distance runners to ever wear the Lions’ red and white.
“These were the kids that helped start the program when I took over from Shawn Thornbury,” Boyd County track and cross country coach Becca Chaney said. “When we went through COVID … those seniors were always a constant. I always knew they would be there, be ready for anything I asked them to do.
“We were all like a big huge family.”
Even a cursory look at the 2018-22 record at state and region races shows the truth of what Chaney said.
In cross country, Boyd County’s boys finished second in the state Class 2A in 2018 and 2019 (the only times that happened in school history), fourth in 2020 and fifth in 2021. The girls experienced an upward spiral – ninth place in 2019, fifth in 2020 and third last year.
“I think we were all very shocked when we figured out we got fifth,” Newsome said. “Going from ninth to fifth in a year is insane, let alone when you don’t have a (2020) track season and you’re just going off a cross country season you didn’t even think was going to happen.”
Individually, Terrill and Newsome were the most decorated in the grass and on the track.
On June 2, Terrill, who’s headed to Louisville, successfully defended his Class 2A state 800-meter championship in a state-record 1 minute, 54.02 seconds, and he joined Chaffin, Brock and Hudson Cox to win the Region 6 4x800 relay.
Newsome, a soon-to-be Marshall University freshman, won the girls cross country crown Oct. 30 in 19:17.68. She was also runner-up in the girls state 800 and won the region 4x800 with Sami Govey, Ava Kazee and Lexie Sworski.
‘Quirky, weird, funny’After Boyd County’s boys won the region cross country team title in 2018, Chaney dubbed Isaiah Caperton, Elijah Miller and then-freshmen Terrill and Chaffin “quirky and weird, and just so funny.”
“Yeah, that’s pretty accurate,” Terrill said. “We tried to make the most fun out of every practice, whether (Chaney’s) killing us with drills or just a long run. Our second goal, other than getting better, is trying to make as many of each other laugh as we can.”
Harrington enjoyed the show.
“They still act like they’re in elementary school sometimes,” she said. “They’re wonderful to have on the team and be around.”
Which was fine with Chaffin.
“I would say we’re even more quirky than we were when we were freshmen,” he said. “I’d say our relationship as a team every year keeps getting stronger.”
While the boys went for the laugh, the girls were occasionally anxious.
“Going into high school’s nerve-wracking,” Newsome said. “It’s a whole new experience.”
Chaffin said the boys sometimes ran tentatively. “We didn’t want to beat the upperclassmen,” he said. “We were always kind of scared; we didn’t have any race strategy, we were just still learning the sport.”
Chaffin, Terrill, Brock, Elswick and Smith liked to sing to relieve the pressure. Three tunes – Blue Swede’s “Hooked On A Feeling,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” were the favorites.
Terrill even warbled the latter the night before this year’s 800 final.
“I guess it’s my nerves, but I definitely sing a lot,” he said. “My voice is very subpar, but I like to think, if I have a chance to sing, I’ll sing.”
A hurting hammyWhat few outside the Lions knew: Terrill injured a hamstring two weeks before this year’s state 800 final.
“I was a little nervous because I didn’t want that to happen again,” Terrill said. “The adrenaline kicked in.”
Terrill’s joy – a victorious right fist pump, multi-decibel shout and a hug – was obvious.
“The 800 field was stacked this year,” Terrill said after the race. “I was nervous going in because I knew any one of these guys out here could put down a good time.”
Chaney may still be watching Terrill’s finish-line video.
“I (watched) his finish video at least 100 times,” she said. “I thought he could win it, I thought he could pull off the win, but I just didn’t know if he would get the record. … Just watching him screaming with excitement and seeing how happy he got, he deserves all of that.”
‘In wonderful hands’There are Marshall and Morehead State pipelines – Smith, Harrington and Chaffin are headed to Huntington, while Brock, Elswick and Bevins are going to MSU. Chaney will miss all eight.
“It’s sad, but it’s what they’ve got to do. They have to spread their wings and go,” Chaney said. “I don’t doubt any of those kids will be successful in everything they do.”
A sizable distance contingent returns for the 2022-23 season, including Govey, Kazee and Sworski, Rolen Sanderson and Mason Newsome (Sophia’s brother) for the boys.
“It’s in wonderful hands, I will say that,” Sophia Newsome said of the program. “They will take great care of it, and they will take pride in it. I know it’s going to be even better than what it is now.”