WESTWOOD Greenup County's Baylee Burney capped off a stellar, long-range shooting display by the Lady Musketeers in Westwood on Friday night.
The eighth-grader splashed her team’s ninth triple as the final horn sounded in Greenup County's 56-27 win over Fairview at George Cooke Memorial Gym.
Fourteen players saw the floor for the Lady Musketeers and each found a way to contribute to the victory.
“The kids were cheering for each other,” Greenup County coach Paul Miller said. “They practice as hard as anybody else. You always want to reward those kids and give them a chance to play. It was fun to watch them.”
Burney's teammates caught fire in the second quarter. Sophomore Emily Maynard had already given the Lady Musketeers the lead for good with a pair of 3s to close out the first frame.
“Emily had been struggling lately and she has been shooting a lot of shots flat,” Miller said. “We have been working on it a little bit. She has got back in the gym. She hit some big shots. (Emma) Frazier did as well. We need to start shooting better down the stretch.”
Frazier connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the second stanza to boost Greenup County’s lead to double digits. Rachel Bush added another from downtown to increase the Lady Musketeers advantage to 29-12.
Kennedy Spencer hit a corner 3 before halftime and added a free throw to complete a four-point play after the hoop and the harm.
The Lady Eagles battled their opponent early in the contest and had to overcome the loss of leading scorer Josey Nelson, who left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
“It’s a hard one to swallow,” Mullins said. “It would be hard for anybody. She’s your leading scorer on the team. She brings all your energy to the floor. She is the heart of our team. She makes us go with her drive and her personal motivation to be the best she can be. It breaks my heart for her to work as hard as she has and this happen to her.”
Kiera Loving stepped up her game to record another double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Mullins said Loving’s game in the post is evolving and he sees big things in her future.
“Kiera Loving, as far as I’m concerned, is probably the best kept secret in the 16th Region,” Mullins said. “She has had eight double-doubles in her last 10 games. ... She is a warrior on the boards. She just battles and battles. She is just a sophomore. Once we start working with her on post moves and her footwork, by the time she is a junior, she will probably be one of the best post players in the 16th Region. She will be by her senior year. I firmly believe that.”
Frazier posted a team-high 13 points for Greenup County (10-13). Maynard had nine points and Bush tallied seven. The Lady Musketeers still have one more game left on the regular season slate at home against Tolsia, West Virginia today.
“The kids have understood that they have to come in and be consistent defensively,” Miller said. “It’s the first thing you always have to do. They have definitely grown in that aspect. Now, they are starting to believe in our offense.”
“We have a big test coming up against Lewis County (in the 63rd District Tournament),” he added. “We are going to give it everything we got.”
Ashton Stidham contributed six points for Fairview (5-17).
The Lady Eagles had won three of their last four games heading into Friday’s contest. Mullins believes his team has found their rhythm again. He said from the time they stepped on the court on Day 1 to where they are now, they are a totally different team.
“When we had to shutdown, we were playing the best basketball that we have played all year,” Mullins said. “We were playing with so much heart and we were playing teams close. When we came back, we were rusty and our conditioning was down. Our timing and shooting wasn’t where it was supposed to be.”
“We have started to pick up the pace and we’ve got in sync again,” he continued. “We battled in the first quarter. It was the best first quarter we have played all year.”
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Maynard 3-5 0-0 6 9
Frazier 4-6 2-2 1 13
Gammon 3-7 2-3 3 8
Bush 3-9 0-0 6 7
Hall 0-0 0-0 0 0
D. Crum 1-5 0-2 3 2
Burney 2-6 0-0 4 5
W. Crum 1-4 0-0 3 2
Boltz 1-5 1-2 1 3
Spencer 1-4 1-1 1 4
McCormick 0-1 0-0 2 0
Taylor 1-4 1-2 1 3
Hunt 0-1 0-0 2 0
Shaffer 0-2 0-0 1 0
Team 8
TOTAL 20-59 7-11 42 56
FG Pct: 33.9. FT Pct: 63.6. 3-point FGs: 9-24 (Maynard 3-4, Frazier 3-3, Gammon 0-2, Bush 1-3, Shaffer 0-2, Spencer 1-3, D. Crum 0-2, Boltz 0-1, Burney 1-4) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Newton 0-4 0-0 4 0
Wallace 0-2 0-0 2 0
Mi. Caskey 2-5 0-0 0 4
Nelson 2-5 0-0 0 4
Loving 3-7 5-10 15 11
Meade 0-1 0-0 0 0
Ma. Caskey 0-1 0-0 0 0
N. Tackett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stidham 2-7 1-2 2 6
M. Tackett 2-5 0-0 2 4
Worthington 1-13 0-0 3 2
Ruley 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 9
TOTAL 10-48 6-12 41 27
FG Pct: 20.8. FT Pct: 50.0. 3-point FGs: 1-15 (Newton 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Stidham 1-5, Wothington 0-3, M. Tackett 0-2, Meade 0-1, Ma. Caskey 0-1) PF: 22. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
GREENUP CO. 12 25 11 8 — 56
FAIRVIEW 7 9 7 4 — 27
Officials — Madison Jones, Dave Wheeler, Brian Taylor