MOREHEAD It was a battle of Logans.
Friday's duel between Montgomery County's Logan McCormick and Lewis County's Logan Liles at the Eagle Trace Invitational was cordial. McCormick tamed Eagle Trace Golf Course with an 8-under par 64, one shot fewer than Liles' 65.
McCormick's score was a personal best. He was two shots from tying a course record on gold tees. (Lakeside Christian Academy alumnus Kyler Barton, now a redshirt freshman at Morehead State, carded a 62 on July 10, 2018.)
“(Liles) hits it a lot straighter than I do,” McCormick said. “His short game's really good, and he doesn't really ever mess up. I hit it kind of sideways sometimes.”
Liles said the repartee with the grown-ups in the gallery was as enjoyable as anything else.
“We were talking to each other's parents about how we follow each other around,” Liles said.
McCormick also tried convince Liles to join him at Morehead State.
“We've talked about it a bunch,” said Liles, who is also considering Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky. “ … Morehead's given me a great offer. I don't know if I'm leaning one way. I'm starting to narrow down some schools.”
One thing was missing Friday: bogeys. McCormick and Liles did not have one.
From the opening shot on the 372-yard par-4 No. 10 hole (the format was a shotgun start), you could tell McCormick and Liles were the two best golfers playing. Both fired a 4-under 32 after nine holes.
“I kind of got off to a rough start; I hit a bad tee shot on 10,” McCormick said. “I got lucky to make par. I did the same thing on 11 … I luckily made two pars, and then I got it going on 12.”
Liles took a two-shot lead thanks to two birdies over his opening three holes, but McCormick's three birdies over the next five tied the score.
McCormick and Liles were tied at 6-under with three holes left. McCormick's two birdies over the last three gave him the winning margin. Liles finished his round with a birdie on the 512-yard par-5 No. 9.
It's a long way to the Region 12 tournament at Laurel Oaks Golf Club in Maysville. Liles and McCormick, however, already think they're among the favorites.
“I certainly think so,” McCormick said. “I think we're both pretty close on any given day or any golf course.”
Calhoun Takes Third
Ashland senior Connor Calhoun finished third with a 3-under 69 — his lowest score since a 67 in a tournament last summer near Columbus, Ohio.
“I had two bogies,” Calhoun said. “I had three birdies and an eagle.”
Calhoun made his eagle on the par-5, 520-yard No. 2 hole.
“I just hit a perfect drive right down the middle,” Calhoun said. “I had about 220 (yards) left, (hit) a 5-iron to put it to three feet (and) just sunk the putt.”
Indians Take
Team Title
Montgomery County needed every one of McCormick's strokes to stave off Mason County for the team title. The Indians edged the Royals, 291-296.
“It always helps when you throw in a 64 with (McCormick),” Montgomery County coach Collin Jones said. “... I would say we did not expect to shoot 3-over par.”
Clay County was third with 298, followed by Wayne County at 311 and Boyle County at 314. Among local teams, Russell finished seventh at 329, followed by Fleming County in ninth at 337, East Carter in 10th at 349, Rowan County in 11th at 361, Ashland in 12th at 362 and Lewis County in 13th at 374.
Besides McCormick, Liles and Calhoun, four golfers broke par: Wayne County's Gehrig Sexton and Gage Gregory at 2-under 70; and Boyle County's Colten Wilson and Clay County's Justin Begley at 1-under 71. Chandler McCoy of Montgomery County and Zach Watterson of Lee County shot even-par 72s.
Eagle Trace Invitational Results
*Medalist
Team scores
1. Montgomery Co. 291; 2. Mason Co. 296; 3. Clay County 298; 4.Wayne Co. 311: 5. Boyle Co.; 314; 6. Johnson Central 325; 7. Russell 329; 8. Estill Co. 335; 9. Fleming Co. 337; 10. East Carter 349; 11. Rowan Co. 361; 12. Ashland 362; 13. Lewis Co. 374.
Individual results
*Logan McCormick (Montgomery Co.) 64
Logan Liles (Lewis Co.) 65
Connor Calhoun (Ashland) 69
Gehrig Sexton (Wayne Co.) 70
Gage Gregory (Wayne Co.) 70
Colten Wilson (Boyle Co.) 71
Justin Begley (Clay Co.) 71
Chandler McCoy (Montgomery Co.) 72
Zach Watterson (Lee Co.) 72
Mason Butler (Mason Co.) 73
Brant Owens (Mason Co.) 73
Brandin Crawford (Clay Co.) 74
Logan Shepherd (Mason Co.) 75
Gunner Cassity (Russell) 75
Jake Feldhaus (Mason Co.) 75
Caden Grooms (Mason Co.) 75
Aaron Hesse (Wayne Co.) 75
Zach Ring (Mason Co.) 75
Quinn Grooms (Mason Co.) 76
Brett Marcum (Montgomery Co.) 76
Harley Davidson (Clay Co.) 76
Logan Hughes (Fleming Co.) 76
Reece Nolan (Clay Co.) 77
Dylan Stultz (Greenup Co.) 77
Ben Reynolds (Boyle Co.) 78
Jason Price (J. Central) 78
Tanner Castle (J. Central) 79
Brody Kilburn (Russell) 79
Meir Patrick (Montgomery Co.) 79
William Carr (Boyle Co.) 79
Cade Benton (Estill Co.) 79
Boone Gibson (Greenup Co.) 80
Titus McGlone (East Carter) 81
Tre Cracraft (Mason Co.) 81
Will Jones (Rowan Co.) 81
Avery Sartin (Lewis Co.) 81
Seth Hickerson (Fleming Co.) 82
Kyle Bush (J. Central) 82
Tate Letcher (Nicholas Co.) 83
Braydon Dehart (West Carter) 84
Alex Deborde (Boyd Co.) 85
Kenny Rose (Estill Co.) 85
Christian Parker (Rowan Co.) 85
Caden Stewart (Estill Co.) 85
Kolten Kirk (Russell) 85
Justin Stidham (Montgomery Co.) 86
Brody Manious (Estill Co.) 86
Jaxon Hooker (Clay Co.) 86
Brice Ratliff (J. Central) 86
Kobe Ingram (Boyle Co.) 86
Price Harris (East Carter) 88
Blake Cook (Boyd Co.) 85
Parker Miller (Ashland) 89
Hunter High (Fleming Co.) 89
J.D. Montgomery (Lawrence Co.) 89
Cody Fouts (East Carter) 90
Evan Napier (East Carter) 90
Adam Hargett (Fleming Co.) 90
Torin Kirk (Russell) 90
Logan Friend (Estill Co.) 91
Landon Scaggs (Russell) 91
Nathan Webb (West Carter) 91
Lucas Crooks (East Carter) 94
Caleb Campbell (Ashland) 95
Calvin Dehart (Fleming Co.) 95
Connor Christie (Rowan Co.) 96
Hunter Bell (Wayne Co.) 96
Brady Blevins (Greenup Co.) 97
Jacob Layne (Boyd Co.) 98
Rylan Bieghle (Rowan Co.) 99
Xavier Rose (West Carter) 99
Cade Foster (Wayne Co.) 100
Nathaniel Sweeney (Lewis Co.) 101
Hagan Webb (Boyle Co.) 102
Braydon Mays (Morgan Co.) 104
Isaac Campbell (Ashand) 109
Calen Caskey (Rowan Co.) 109
Ethan Sellars (Ashland) 112
Jacob Ruado (J. Central) 112
Grayson Hampton (Morgan Co.) 116
Adyn Fairchild (J. Central) 119
Cole Adams (Morgan Co.) 122
Tristan Gilbert (Lewis Co.) 127
Nick Brown (Rowan Co.) 128