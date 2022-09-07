Greg Logan first poured himself into Greenup County baseball as a Musketeer himself by playing a starring role on the program’s first region tournament championship team in 1980.
Logan went on to mentor many more of them. Sixteen years as Greenup County’s head coach and a bevy more titles later, Logan has decided it’s time to pass those responsibilities along.
Logan announced his resignation as the Musketeers’ manager, effective immediately, on Tuesday.
In a statement, Logan thanked all stakeholders for “the opportunities and support” shown to himself, his family and the Musketeers’ staff and athletes.
“As of today, I can look back and say, for the past 16 seasons I gave it my best effort, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and now it is time to pass the torch,” Logan said.
An attempt to contact Logan for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Logan’s Musketeers won nearly 200 more games than they lost over 15 seasons – his tenure also included the idle spring of 2020 due to the pandemic. Greenup County went 384-192 under Logan's lead from 2007 to 2022.
The Musketeers played in five state tournament quarterfinals and one state semifinal under Logan. Greenup County won six 16th Region Tournament titles, 11 63rd District Tournament crowns and the inaugural Kentucky 2A Section 5 Tournament last spring.
The Musketeers compiled five 30-win seasons under Logan. That included a 33-11 mark in their run to the 2015 state final four and a 39-2 ledger a year later. That 2016 Greenup County club won its first 33 games of the season.
The Musketeers won three region tournaments in a span of four seasons from 2015-18.
Logan’s final team, the 2022 club, accomplished a distinction of its own by going 20-12 to bounce back from the Musketeers’ only back-to-back losing records (sandwiched around the COVID-19 year) under Logan’s leadership.
It was a family affair all the way. Steve Logan served as Greenup County’s pitching coach and first-base coach under his older brother.
Logan’s son, Billy, played on three region tournament championship clubs. Steve Logan’s son, Ty, was a Musketeers eighth-grader last spring.
“After 16 years of dedication, coach Logan has left the Greenup County baseball program and community much better than he found it,” Musketeers athletic director Matt Thompson said. “Greenup County would like to thank coach Logan and Mrs. (Angie) Logan for their countless hours and sacrifices spent making Greenup County one of the best baseball programs in the state.”
(606) 326-2658 |