RUSSELL A late rally by Russell on Tuesday on the Red Devils’ home field helped the team defeat Ashland 9-5 and conjured comparisons by coach Nikki Beek to the fictitious Cleveland Indians of the “Major League” movie franchise.
“Three straight wins is what you call a winning streak,” said Beek after her team improved to 8-18 on the season. The victory followed a 5-1 win over Raceland on Thursday and a 3-1 win over East Carter on Monday.
“That’s definitely what we needed before the postseason,” Beek said.
Russell fell behind Ashland in the third inning when the Kittens (7-17) struck for three runs for a 4-1 lead against Red Devils pitcher Audrey Patel.
Two runs in the fourth followed by three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings gave Russell the win following a victory on Monday over East Carter and Raceland on Thursday
It was the offense Ashland coach Scott Ingram said his team had been missing.
The Kittens kept Russell off the scoreboard, shutting out their rival in the 16th Region in the second and third innings.
In the fourth, Russell inched closer.
Two hit batters, a single by Raegan Osborn, a sac fly by Patel and a passed ball that led to a second run allowed Russell to cut the lead to 4-3.
A sacrifice RBI by Samantha Roark and RBI singles by both Brooke Bloss and Lilly Holland in the fifth led to a three-run inning by Russell to give the Red Devils their first lead of the contest, 6-4.
Ashland threatened in the top of the sixth with a one-out single by Gracie DeLaney, who would score when Jenna DeLaney singled two batters later.
Patel shut down the Kittens though, stranding the possible tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position when the inning ended. Ashland left 10 runners on base in the contest.
“She pitched seven hard innings last night against East, so she started out struggling a little bit with her spots, but she settled in and really goes to battle,” Beek said. “She really found her stride.”
Patel surrendered 14 hits to Ashland and struck out two, but Russell backed up its pitcher with solid defense. The Red Devils committed one error, a seventh-inning infield mistake that let the Kittens get two aboard in their final at-bat.
A groundout to short ended the game and left Ashland with its seventh straight loss.
“We started to turn the corner a little bit offensively tonight,” Ingram said. “Last night, the defense was good, but the offense wasn’t there. Tonight, the offense was there a little bit more, but the defense wasn’t there.
“We put it all together, I like our chances.”
ASHLAND 103 010 0 — 5 14 3
RUSSELL 100 233 X — 9 13 1
Samuel, Erwin (3), Samuel (5) and Patrick; Patel and Holland. W — Patel. L —Samuel. HR—Smith (R). 2B — Samuel (A), G. DeLaney (A), Smith (R), Atkins (R).