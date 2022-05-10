LOUISA Visiting Boyd County hit a 16th Region softball record five home runs on Tuesday night, the last one a sixth-inning grand slam by Savanna Henderson to finish off a 12-0 run-rule victory over Lawrence County.
Jaycie Goad homered twice and Sara Bays and Emily Shivel also went deep for the Lions (19-8).
According to the online KHSAA record book, the region’s high-water single-game home-run mark was four, produced on four occasions — most recently by Raceland in 2018.
Russell went deep four times in a 2017 game, Boyd County did it in 2014 and Ashland accomplished the feat twice in a span of 13 days in 2014.
Makenna Mulhearn and Myla Hamilton each had three hits for Boyd County. Goad, Bays and Henderson had two hits apiece.
Kylie Thompson went the distance for the win in the circle. She had five punchouts and allowed one walk and five hits.
Allie Triplett took the decision for the Bulldogs (22-6).
BOYD CO. 130 314 — 12 15 0 LAWRENCE CO. 000 00 _ 0 5 1
Thompson and Kouns; A. Triplett, Jones (5) and E. Fitzpatrick. W — Thompson. L — A. Triplett. 2B — Mulhearn (BC), Henderson (BC), Hamilton (BC). HR — Shivel (BC), Bays (BC), Henderson (BC), Goad 2 (BC).
BASEBALL
Greenup County 12, East Carter 6
GRAYSON Visiting Greenup County hung an eight-spot in the fourth inning to get past East Carter, 12-6, on Tuesday night.
Carson Wireman, Cohen Underwood and Elijah Hankins had two hits apiece for the Musketeers (19-10).
Hankins also drove in two runs. Matthew Boggs, Underwood and Logan Bays each scored two runs.
Wireman was the winning pitcher of record. He went the distance, scattering nine hits and one walk. Wireman fanned seven Raiders.
Tate Scott and Connor Goodman produced two hits apiece for the Raiders (17-5). Scott scored two runs and Goodman drove in two.
Ty Scott took the decision for East Carter in relief.
GREENUP CO. 020 811 0 — 12 11 2 E. CARTER 100 200 3 — 6 9 5
Wireman and Bays; A. Tomolonis, Ty Scott, Fuller, Gee and Terry. W — Wireman. L — Ty Scott. 3B — Hall (EC).