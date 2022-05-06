The joy on Sophia Newsome’s face is easy to spot.
You can see it in the picture from a middle school cross country race, where she beams as she holds a card showing she had won. Her fellow runners feel it when they talk about high school stuff.
Newsome is a senior finishing her Boyd County career before she heads to Marshall University. She won the state Class 2A cross country title last fall, and she wants to add track gold medals – something she hasn’t done.
And in case you wondered, her love of running is stronger than ever.
“There’s multiple reasons why I love to run,” Newsome said. “The first would be, there’s a sense of freedom that comes with running; all worries and problems and struggles go away when I run. … Each day I come to practice, I run with the same group of girls who I’ve grown up with. It’s become a family thing.”
Newsome long ago earned the respect of fellow runners and coaches, like Ashland coach Kerri Thornburg.
“Watching Sophia at indoor and outdoor meets, the one thing I notice is her smile,” Thornburg wrote in a text message. “She is fast and fierce for sure. She works hard, races smart and listens to her coaches!
“I always cheer for her.”
Ashland junior Aubree Hay added: “I think she is the nicest person on this earth. I’ve never met anyone sweeter or kinder or more compassionate than her. I love running against her.”
Becca Chaney has guided some of northeastern Kentucky’s best runners in her time coaching at Boyd County and Fairview – among them former Lion Courtney Gibson and former Eagles standouts Brooklyn Bowen, Lindsey Burke, Katie Richard and Morgan McIntyre.
“(Newsome’s) definitely up in that mix of great athletes,” Chaney said.
‘A thousand pounds’
Sophia is the oldest of Mike and Sarah Newsome’s three children. (Mason, 15, is a sophomore at Boyd County, and Scarlet is 8.) Like her mom, Sophia split her time between running and cheerleading.
The best Sophia can remember, she stepped on a track for the first time at age 6. She entered her first race – a 200-meter dash – as a third-grader at Cannonsburg Elementary School.
Newsome wasn’t prepared for the pain.
“I had never run a 200 all-out before,” she said. “It was shocking how much it hurt. Everything was so tired; everything weighed a thousand pounds. It progressively got easier as I went on.”
It did. Newsome eventually added the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
Larry Salyers, a teacher at Cannonsburg Elementary, saw Newsome on the track for the first time in first or second grade. He was starting a cross country program, and he asked her to join because she’d only have to run a mile.
“Oh my goodness, she ran just unbelievable,” Salyers said. “No effort, like it was second nature.”
Newsome’s typical race strategy can be reduced to four words – calmly leave everybody behind.
“I realized that if I panic and I get too nervous, I don’t perform very well because then my heart races; then I’m super-anxious and I feel like I can’t breathe,” Newsome said. “I have tunnel vision, really.”
At the state Class 2A meet on Oct. 30 at Bourbon County, however, Newsome had a different plan for the first mile.
“I remember what Becca had told me, that I needed to stay in the pack, I didn’t need to lead the first mile,” Newsome said. “I had to stay with the pack until the 2K mark, and from the 2K mark to the 4K mark I needed to pull away; that was when I needed to go to work.”
Sarah Newsome usually runs to different points on a course to watch Sophia. In Paris, she watched the start and stayed near the finish line.
“It started to rain, and she loves to run in the rain,” Sarah said. “When she started, she had just a great stride.”
Sarah Newsome heard from others that Sophia was in second and gaining, then leading, then pulling away.
“My Apple Watch was going off; my heart rate was through the roof, and I wasn’t even doing anything,” she said.
Refreshing running
Newsome loves running in the rain. “It’s refreshing,” she said. “It’s not hot, I don’t feel like the sun’s beating down on me and sapping all my energy. It’s kind of confusing, but it works.”
According to weatherspark.com, the temperature in Lexington reached 84.9 degrees at the state Class 2A track meet last June 21. Skies were mostly cloudy to overcast, with between one and two inches of rain, heavy thunderstorms and lightning.
Newsome’s day started well – she joined Lexie Sworski, Sami Govey and Ava Kazee to finish fourth in the 4x800 relay. Their time of 10 minutes, 12.13 seconds was just under 33 seconds behind Bourbon County’s 9:39.19.
At the Region 6 meet 18 days earlier, Hay beat Newsome by a little more than two seconds in the 1,600 run. Newsome returned the favor in the 800, taking down Hay by nearly four seconds.
Newsome skipped the longer race in Lexington because she wanted to save energy and see how far she could push herself in the 800. Lincoln County’s Lucy Singleton won the race in 2:17.18, and Newsome was second in 2:19.02.
“I should’ve taken out a little harder my first lap and gone with her instead of hanging back and then trying to work the last lap to catch up,” Newsome said. “You live and you learn.”
‘Eats like a man’
Athletes at any level – especially swimmers and runners – need lots of calories to fuel the thousands of yards and hundreds of miles spent in the water and on the roads. Newsome likes pasta and admits to having a sweet tooth for chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.
“She eats like a man,” Sarah Newsome said of her daughter. “She eats a lot. She runs so much. She’s eating and she’s stretching; she’s taking epsom salt baths.”
One food group not on Newsome’s menu, at least for now: vegetables.
“I hope it changes when I get to college; we’ll have to wait and see for that,” she said.
Newsome’s 2022 track season has gone well. She won the 400 at the BRAG and KOVCCT meets, the 800 at BRAG, Hurricane Invitational and KOVCCT, and the 1,600 at Russell’s all-comers meet.
Newsome wants to study journalism at Marshall. She knows unless you are Lesley Stahl or Christiane Amanpour or work for The New York Times, six- or seven-figure salaries likely won’t happen.
“This is just a new revelation I’ve had over the past year,” Newsome said of her career choice. “I love writing; that’s my favorite subject in school … I feel like that’s where I would find the most benefit in myself and benefit the most people.
“Obviously what you make is a concern, but that’s not my main concern when I was looking for a career.”
With high school graduation looming, Newsome thinks about her legacy. She said she’ll miss being the team mom and mentoring younger runners.
“That’s my favorite part of running,” she said. “I hope that I look back and that I did everything I possibly could on the track and off the track to make a difference.”