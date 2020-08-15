LLOYD Greenup County’s volleyball team began a 14-day shutdown on Friday, superintendent Traysea Moresea said, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The school learned of the positive test on Friday afternoon and the player was asymptomatic, Moresea said. She added the volleyball Lady Musketeers have not practiced since Monday.
“Our team shutdown is to follow cleaning/isolation and of course safety protocols first and foremost,” Moresea said. “I am grateful that our athletic department and coaches have been thorough and we have action response plans to immediately put in place. It has been about health (both physical and emotional) from day one.”
Moresea said the Greenup County Health Department will engage in contact tracing. Practices will resume at the end of the two-week period and once all participants are cleared by the health department.
Greenup County is the fifth northeastern Kentucky athletic program to have a coronavirus-related shutdown. Russell and Bath County have since returned to workouts. Paintsville and Johnson Central workouts remain paused.
Fleming County had an athlete test positive but did not halt workouts.
Ironton is also back in business after a pause.
Mandatory practices are allowed to begin Aug. 24. The KHSAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet Thursday and is expected to then decide whether or not to maintain the green light.