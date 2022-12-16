Ashland Elks to host national contest
ASHLAND
The Elks National Free Throw Contest is back after a two-year hiatus.
Ashland Elks Lodge #350 Hoop Shoot Contest is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at Ashland Blazer High School's Anderson Gym. The contest is free to all boys and girls ages 8-13. If the contestant will be 14 on April 1, 2023, she/he will be too old to participate.
In Kentucky alone last year, there were 26,000 kids involved in Hoop Shoot. Due to COVID, it has not happened over the last two years.
One boy and one girl from each division will win a national title at the national finals in Chicago, Illinois, and their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition, two national champions will receive the Getty Powell Award for the most baskets made during the national finals.
Visit www.elks.org/hoopsshoot for further information and for answers to frequently asked questions.