Fresh off a Senior Open appearance in Wales, local golfer Harold Wallace has qualified for another notable event.
Wallace, of McDermott, Ohio, qualified for this week’s Champions Tour Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Washington, after shooting a 7-under-par 65. The tournament will be at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge from Aug. 11-13 with a purse of $2.2 million.
Wallace’s last three qualifying rounds are the following: July 10, 63 (-7); Aug. 4, 68 (-4); and Aug. 7, 65 (-7).
That’s 54 holes. Among them, he’s recorded two eagles, 16 birdies, 36 pars and two bogeys.
Wallace is a 1987 Greenup County High School graduate.
His tee time on Friday, Aug. 11, is at 4:42 EST (1:42 p.m. local time in Washington). He’ll start on the No. 10 tee in group with Keith Horne and Tim Ailes.
Wallace did not make the weekend cut at The Senior Open, shooting 11 over in two days.